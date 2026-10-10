Q2 Quarterly Results 2026 Today|Avenue Supermarts (DMart), Premier Polyfilm, , LCC Infotech, Grand Oak Canyon Distillery

Q2 2026 Quarterly Results Today - Four listed companies are announcing the Q2 FY 2026-27 Quarterly Results Today. The companies are Avenue Supermarts (DMart), Premier Polyfilm, Grand Oak Canyons Distillery, LCC Infotech.

Avenue Supermarts (DMart) Q2 quarterly results 2026 today On 1st Oct 2026, in an exchange filing DMART gave 'Notice of the Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Saturday, October 10, 2026'.

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Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, October 10, 2026 to, inter alia, consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026.

Premier Polyfilm Q2 quarterly results 2026 today On 3rd Oct 2026, in an exchange filing Premier Polyfilm gave BOARD MEETING INTIMATION — UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND HALF YEAR ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2026.

Pursuant to regulation 29(1) & (2) and 50(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015, It is hereby informed that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the company is scheduled on Saturday, 10 th October,2026 at 01:30 P.M. at Registered Office of the company at 305, III Floor, Elite House, 36, Community Centre, Kailash Colony Extension, Zamroodpur, New Delhi 110048 to consider and approve Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September,2026.

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Further, to our earlier letter dated 21st September,2026, trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company by the Insiders, as defined under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations,2015 is closed from Thursday, 01st October,2026 till 48 hours after the announcement of the financial Results.

The intimation of the notice of the Board Meeting will also be available on the Company’s website at www.premierpoly.com

Grand Oak Canyons Distillery Q2 quarterly results 2026 today Grand Oak Canyons Distillery Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/10/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation regarding Postponement of Board Meeting.

Pursuant to Regulations 29 and 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of GRAND OAK CANYONS DISTILLERY LIMITED which was scheduled to be held today i.e. on Thursday, 08th October 2026 to consider and approve, inter alia, the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30th, 2026 will be held on 10TH October, 2026 at the Corporate Office of the Company at J-71, Lower Ground Floor, J Block Paryavaran Complex Ignou Road, Neb Sarai, New Delhi, 110062 due to some unavoidable reasons.

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The Board Meeting shall be deemed to have commenced on 10TH October, 2026 and will conclude on completion of the business items on the reconvened date.

Further, as informed earlier, the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of the Unaudited Financial Results.

LCC Infotech Q2 quarterly results 2026 today LCC Infotech Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/10/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve LCC Infotech Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/10/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Company to transact, with or without modifications the following business: 1. To consider and approve unaudited financial results of the company for the period ended on September 30, 2026. 2. Any other business matter, with the permission of the Chair.

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