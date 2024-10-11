Q2 results: Infosys, Wipro, and HCL Technologies brace for challenging earnings amid high expectations

Q2 results: Tech companies such as Infosys, Wipro, and HCL Tech face high expectations amid market correction fears, but analysts note that while demand is improving, it may not surpass estimates.

Livemint (with inputs from Bloomberg)
Updated11 Oct 2024, 10:25 AM IST
Q2 Results: Infosys, Wipro, and HCL Technologies brace for challenging earnings amid high expectations
Q2 Results: Infosys, Wipro, and HCL Technologies brace for challenging earnings amid high expectations(Pixabay)

Q2 results: Top Indian tech stocks such as Infosys, Wipro and HCL Technologies are faced with high expectations from investors as they worry over a potential market correction, a Bloomberg report said.

The Indian IT sector has seen recovery in FY25 after initial slowdown due to decreased spending from US clients in the previous year, and the first quarter earnings (Q1FY25 results) were better than Q4FY24, Bloomberg noted that “elevated full-year expectations might prove hard to beat”.

Analysts at HSBC Global Research said that while demand is improving, “it it is not beating existing estimates” and recovery seen in banks, media and telecom stocks will “not be enough to beat consensus”. Most will be looking for hints of budget from US companies and impact of the rate cuts, the report added.

Also Read | Warren Buffett cuts stake in Bank of America below 10%, trade updates may slow

Worries Over Market Correction

There are also worries over market correction in Indian stocks and consideration of whether earnings across sectors can justify expensive valuations after the Nifty 50’s bull run in the past year, the report added. Notably, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced Q2FY25 results on October 10 and missed profit expectations.

Across Asia too, the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) which saw better-than-expected 39 per cent rise in quarterly revenue, and Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. (CAT) which is expected to post accelerating growth are also likely facing challenges.

Also Read | Bank holiday today: Are banks closed for Dusshera and Durga Pooja on October 11?

Key Highlights to Watch

  • Avenue Supermarts (DMart) likely saw double-digit profit growth in the second quarter, although slower store additions may affect future earnings. The company already reported a 14 per cent rise in revenue from operations in the period, lower than Citi’s estimate of 19 per cent. Citi added it’s cautious about earnings as an adverse product mix may have hurt the gross margin. The Q2FY25 results are expected on October 12.
  • HCL Technologies should maintain full-year services revenue growth guidance of 3-5 per cent, as per Nuvama Institutional Equities. HCL’s near-term expansion may be held back by cautious discretionary IT spending by telecommunications, media and technology clients, Bloomberg Intelligence said. Results are expected on October 14.

Also Read | Donald Trump calls India ‘biggest tariff charger’; vows to reciprocate
  • Reliance Industries’ earnings were likely helped by Jio’s price hikes, which made the digital services segment’s revenue the fastest-growing among all its verticals. Still, the mainstay petrochemicals businesses, which brings in the biggest revenue share, likely saw profit dip. Refining margins also probably more than halved, analysts at Emkay Research wrote.
  • Infosys is widely expected to raise its full-year revenue guidance closer to market consensus, while Wipro’s report is expected to be less eventful. Commentary on opportunities for projects related to generative artificial intelligence will be closely watched. Consensus estimates predict margins should expand for both companies, which analysts at Emkay Research attribute to absence of visa costs and expense-optimization measures across the sector. Both are expected to release Q2FY25 earnings report on October 17.
  • Nestle India will probably report single-digit quarterly sales growth, consensus estimates show. The firm likely implemented price hikes in response to rising commodity prices, analysts at Motilal Oswal said. The Q2FY25 earnings report is likely on October 17.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Oct 2024, 10:25 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsQ2 results: Infosys, Wipro, and HCL Technologies brace for challenging earnings amid high expectations

Most Active Stocks

Bandhan Bank share price

205.20
10:26 AM | 11 OCT 2024
17.45 (9.29%)

Tata Steel share price

162.30
10:26 AM | 11 OCT 2024
2.65 (1.66%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

132.00
10:26 AM | 11 OCT 2024
2.6 (2.01%)

Axis Bank share price

1,183.90
10:25 AM | 11 OCT 2024
0.15 (0.01%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Page Industries share price

45,550.55
10:23 AM | 11 OCT 2024
1415.25 (3.21%)

CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price

865.90
10:24 AM | 11 OCT 2024
23.85 (2.83%)

Divis Laboratories share price

6,080.95
10:24 AM | 11 OCT 2024
140.45 (2.36%)

HCL Technologies share price

1,824.60
10:24 AM | 11 OCT 2024
14.6 (0.81%)
More from 52 Week High

Cummins India share price

3,572.30
10:24 AM | 11 OCT 2024
-209.05 (-5.53%)

Creditaccess Grameen share price

1,082.65
10:24 AM | 11 OCT 2024
-36.75 (-3.28%)

Jubilant Pharmova share price

1,157.95
10:24 AM | 11 OCT 2024
-25.85 (-2.18%)

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price

81.97
10:23 AM | 11 OCT 2024
-1.73 (-2.07%)
More from Top Losers

Bandhan Bank share price

205.60
10:24 AM | 11 OCT 2024
17.85 (9.51%)

Rajesh Exports share price

291.45
10:24 AM | 11 OCT 2024
14.7 (5.31%)

TV18 Broadcast share price

43.65
10:24 AM | 11 OCT 2024
2.14 (5.16%)

360 One Wam share price

1,072.40
10:24 AM | 11 OCT 2024
49.8 (4.87%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    76,645.00-50.00
    Chennai
    76,651.00-50.00
    Delhi
    76,803.00-50.00
    Kolkata
    76,655.00-50.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.