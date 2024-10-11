Q2 results: Infosys, Wipro, and HCL Technologies brace for challenging earnings amid high expectations

Q2 results: Top Indian tech stocks such as Infosys, Wipro and HCL Technologies are faced with high expectations from investors as they worry over a potential market correction, a Bloomberg report said.

The Indian IT sector has seen recovery in FY25 after initial slowdown due to decreased spending from US clients in the previous year, and the first quarter earnings (Q1FY25 results) were better than Q4FY24, Bloomberg noted that “elevated full-year expectations might prove hard to beat”.

Analysts at HSBC Global Research said that while demand is improving, “it it is not beating existing estimates” and recovery seen in banks, media and telecom stocks will “not be enough to beat consensus”. Most will be looking for hints of budget from US companies and impact of the rate cuts, the report added.

Worries Over Market Correction There are also worries over market correction in Indian stocks and consideration of whether earnings across sectors can justify expensive valuations after the Nifty 50’s bull run in the past year, the report added. Notably, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced Q2FY25 results on October 10 and missed profit expectations.

Across Asia too, the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) which saw better-than-expected 39 per cent rise in quarterly revenue, and Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. (CAT) which is expected to post accelerating growth are also likely facing challenges.

Key Highlights to Watch Avenue Supermarts (DMart) likely saw double-digit profit growth in the second quarter, although slower store additions may affect future earnings. The company already reported a 14 per cent rise in revenue from operations in the period, lower than Citi’s estimate of 19 per cent. Citi added it’s cautious about earnings as an adverse product mix may have hurt the gross margin. The Q2FY25 results are expected on October 12.

HCL Technologies should maintain full-year services revenue growth guidance of 3-5 per cent, as per Nuvama Institutional Equities. HCL’s near-term expansion may be held back by cautious discretionary IT spending by telecommunications, media and technology clients, Bloomberg Intelligence said. Results are expected on October 14.