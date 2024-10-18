Q2 results today: At least 34 companies including L&T Finance, Tata Consumer Products, Kesoram Industries and Jio Financial among others will declare their Q2FY25 earnings on October 18.

Q2 results today on October 18: At least 34 companies are set to release their July-September quarter financial results today, on Friday, October 18, according to BSE data. Further, several major blue-chip firms are scheduled to declare their Q2 results today and on October 19 (Saturday).

The second quarter results (Q2FY25) season began this month, and a host of big names are expected to declare their Q2 earnings report during this week and in the upcoming weeks. Overall, the earnings reports will significantly impact the markets, besides offering insights into India's broader economic landscape.

Q2 Results on Friday, October 18 Ace Men Engg Works Ltd, Aether Industries Ltd, Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd, Amal Ltd, Benares Hotels Ltd, Continental Controls Ltd, Duncan Engineering Ltd, Elecon Engineering Co. Ltd, FGP Ltd, Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd, G N A Axles Ltd, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd, Impex Ferro Tech Ltd, Indostar Capital Finance Ltd, Jindal Saw Ltd, Jio Financial Services Ltd, Kesoram Industries Ltd, Ksolves India Ltd, L&T Finance Ltd, Manba Finance Ltd, Mastek, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd, Mudra Financial Services Ltd, Oberoi Realty Ltd, Onward Technologies Ltd, Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd, Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd, S&T Corporation Ltd, Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd, Tata Consumer Products Ltd, Tejas Networks Ltd, Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd, V.B. Desai Financial Services Ltd, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.

Indian stock market The domestic equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open lower on Friday following mixed global cues and persistent FII selling. Asian markets traded mixed, while the US stock market ended mostly higher overnight after strong economic data, with the Dow Jones closing at record high.

“Rising domestic inflation data released this week and continued FII selling weighed on the market sentiments. This along with disappointing Q2 earnings from major companies added to the pressure. Looking forward, the market is expected to remain range-bound due to mixed global cues and a lack of domestic triggers," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

L&T Finance Q2 Preview L&T Finance is scheduled to conduct its board meeting on October 18 to consider its second quarter results for the current fiscal 2024-25 (Q2FY25), the NBFC announced.

L&T Finance has announced solid growth in its retail business for the July-September quarter, with the retailisation of the portfolio estimated to reach 96 per cent from 88 per cent in the same quarter of the previous year.

The retailisation of a portfolio is the process of making investment funds accessible to individual investors. The company expects retail disbursements for the July-September quarter of FY25 to reach ₹15,070 crore, marking a 12 per cent year-on-year growth.