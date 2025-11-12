Q2 results today: HAL, Tata Steel, IRCTC, Ashok Leyland among companies to declare earnings on Wednesday — 12 Nov 2025

Q2 results today: Around 500 companies will be releasing their second-quarter results for the financial year 2025-26 (Q2 FY26) on Wednesday, November 12. Hindustan Aeronautics, Tata Steel, IRCTC, Ashok Leyland, Honasa Consumer, Info Edge, Cochin Shipyard, and Asian Paints are among the marquee companies to declare their earnings today.

It is an earnings-packed week for Dalal Street as over 2,500 companies are scheduled to declare their Q2 FY26 results.

“The ongoing Q2FY26 results season will continue to shape market direction, with several major companies scheduled to release their financials. These results will provide a clearer picture of sectoral trends and corporate profitability ahead of the festive quarter,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP — Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Tata Steel Q2 results preview Tata Steel is anticipated to report a significant recovery in profit for the September quarter, driven by reduced input costs and higher domestic sales volumes, despite continued weakness in steel prices.

According to Kotak Instititional Equities, the standalone volumes is likely to increase 9% year-on-year and 17% quarter-on-quarter to 5.6 million tonnes, supported by a rebound in domestic demand following the monsoon-hit first quarter.

The brokerage estimates India EBITDA per tonne at ₹14,407 — a 3.6% decline sequentially but a 20% rise year-on-year — as lower realizations are partially offset by reduced coking coal costs and other operational savings.

IRCTC Q2 results preview IRCTC is expected to post steady year-on-year growth for the quarter, supported by consistent performance across its core business segments.

According to analysts, revenue is projected to rise to ₹1,170 crore from ₹1,064 crore in the same period last year. The company’s EBITDA is also likely to improve to ₹409 crore compared to ₹372 crore last year.

Hindustan Aeronautics Q2 results preview According to brokerage firm Choice Broking, PSU defence company is likely to report a strong Q2FY26 with revenue growth of 36% QoQ and 10% YoY, driven by accelerated deliveries in fighter aircraft and helicopters, along with steady execution in MRO segment.

EBITDA is likely to rise 40% QoQ, with margin improving slightly to 27.4% on better operating leverage and execution mix. PAT is estimated to grow 24% QoQ and 13% YoY, supported by better product mix.

Here's a list of companies to declare Q2 results on Wednesday, Nov 12, 2025 -