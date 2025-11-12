Mint Market
Q2 results today: HAL, Tata Steel, IRCTC, Ashok Leyland among companies to declare earnings on Wednesday — 12 Nov 2025

Hindustan Aeronautics, Tata Steel, IRCTC, Ashok Leyland, Honasa Consumer, Info Edge, Cochin Shipyard, Asian Paints among marquee companies to declare their earnings today.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published12 Nov 2025, 07:47 AM IST
Q2 results today: Around 500 companies will be releasing their second-quarter results for the financial year 2025-26 (Q2 FY26) on Wednesday, November 12. Hindustan Aeronautics, Tata Steel, IRCTC, Ashok Leyland, Honasa Consumer, Info Edge, Cochin Shipyard, and Asian Paints are among the marquee companies to declare their earnings today.

It is an earnings-packed week for Dalal Street as over 2,500 companies are scheduled to declare their Q2 FY26 results.

“The ongoing Q2FY26 results season will continue to shape market direction, with several major companies scheduled to release their financials. These results will provide a clearer picture of sectoral trends and corporate profitability ahead of the festive quarter,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP — Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Tata Steel Q2 results preview

Tata Steel is anticipated to report a significant recovery in profit for the September quarter, driven by reduced input costs and higher domestic sales volumes, despite continued weakness in steel prices.

According to Kotak Instititional Equities, the standalone volumes is likely to increase 9% year-on-year and 17% quarter-on-quarter to 5.6 million tonnes, supported by a rebound in domestic demand following the monsoon-hit first quarter.

The brokerage estimates India EBITDA per tonne at 14,407 — a 3.6% decline sequentially but a 20% rise year-on-year — as lower realizations are partially offset by reduced coking coal costs and other operational savings.

IRCTC Q2 results preview

IRCTC is expected to post steady year-on-year growth for the quarter, supported by consistent performance across its core business segments.

According to analysts, revenue is projected to rise to 1,170 crore from 1,064 crore in the same period last year. The company’s EBITDA is also likely to improve to 409 crore compared to 372 crore last year.

Hindustan Aeronautics Q2 results preview

According to brokerage firm Choice Broking, PSU defence company is likely to report a strong Q2FY26 with revenue growth of 36% QoQ and 10% YoY, driven by accelerated deliveries in fighter aircraft and helicopters, along with steady execution in MRO segment.

EBITDA is likely to rise 40% QoQ, with margin improving slightly to 27.4% on better operating leverage and execution mix. PAT is estimated to grow 24% QoQ and 13% YoY, supported by better product mix.

Here's a list of companies to declare Q2 results on Wednesday, Nov 12, 2025 -

No. | Company Name
1 | Hindustan Aeronautics
2 | Asian Paints
3 | Tata Steel
4 | Info Edge India
5 | Ashok Leyland
6 | Prestige Estates Projects
7 | Lloyds Metals and Energy
8 | General Insurance Corporation of India
9 | IRCTC - Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corp
10 | Cochin Shipyard
11 | Endurance Technologies
12 | Indraprastha Gas
13 | Cohance Lifesciences
14 | IRB Infrastructure Developers
15 | Deepak Nitrite
16 | Pfizer
17 | Eris Lifesciences
18 | Gabriel India
19 | Aditya Infotech
20 | Travel Food Services
21 | Century Plyboards
22 | Ircon International
23 | Data Patterns (India)
24 | Elgi Equipments
25 | Afcons Infrastructure
26 | Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd
27 | Welspun Living
28 | Lemon Tree Hotels
29 | Prime Focus
30 | Jyothy Labs
31 | Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India
32 | Healthcare Global Enterprises
33 | Varroc Engineering
34 | Ramkrishna Forgings
35 | Sansera Engineering
36 | Nazara Technologies
37 | BLACK BOX
38 | P N Gadgil Jewellers
39 | Honasa Consumer
40 | Campus Activewear
41 | Sudarshan Chemical Industries
42 | Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.
43 | Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
44 | Gujarat Narmada Valley Fert & Chem.
45 | Thomas Cook (India)
46 | PNC Infratech
47 | Quality Power Electrical Equipments
48 | Cupid
49 | Keystone Realtors
50 | Hindustan Foods
51 | Axiscades Technologies
52 | Kingfa Science & Technology
53 | Supriya Lifescience
54 | HG Infra Engineering Ltd.
55 | FIEM Industries
56 | Man Infraconstruction
57 | Gokul Agro Resources
58 | Senco Gold
59 | Swan Defence and Heavy Industries
60 | Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing
61 | KNR Constructions
62 | CARE Ratings
63 | Entero Healthcare Solutions
64 | Hubtown
65 | JTEKT India
66 | Precision Wires India
67 | Styrenix Performance Materials
68 | SpiceJet
69 | Kitex Garments
70 | Goldiam International
71 | Midwest
72 | Jamna Auto Industries
73 | MPS
74 | Vadilal Industries
75 | MSTC
76 | Network People Services Technologies
77 | Advanced Enzyme Technologies
78 | Steel Strips Wheels
79 | Globus Spirits
80 | Ram Ratna Wires
81 | Sundrop Brands
82 | West Coast Paper Mills
83 | Shivalik Bimetal Controls
84 | Ashiana Housing
85 | Gujarat Industries Power Co.
86 | Pokarna
87 | Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
88 | Repco Home Finance
89 | Kilburn Engineering
90 | Solarworld Energy Solutions
91 | BF Utilities
92 | Universal Cables
93 | DCX Systems
94 | Dredging Corporation India
95 | Hi-Tech Pipes
96 | Deccan Gold Mines
97 | Nitco
98 | Afcom Holdings
99 | Wonder Electricals
100 | Insecticides India
101 | Mukand
102 | Sumeet Industries
103 | Divgi Torqtransfer Systems
104 | BF Investment
105 | NIBE
106 | Arihant Superstructures
107 | Shriram Properties
108 | Vindhya Telelink
109 | Asian Granito India
110 | Syncom Formulations
111 | Himatsingka Seide
112 | Monte Carlo Fashions
 
 
