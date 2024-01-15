Q3 Result Preview: Consumer Durables to see mixed bag performance; Voltas , Blue Star, other AC producers better placed.
Q3 Result Preview: Consumer Durable producers to see a mixed bag performance amidst weak demand. Air-conditioner manufacturers to see volume growth led by inventory stocking ahead of peak season. Stable raw material prices to remains supportive for margins for all.
Q3 Result Preview: Consumer Durable manufacturers have seen mixed fortunes for their sales volumes during the October-December quarter.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message