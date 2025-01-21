Q3 results today: 30 companies including South Indian Bank and Tata Technologies will declare earnings on January 21

Q3 results today: Major companies, including Tata Technologies South Indian Bank, UCO Bank, Dalmia Bharat will be announcing the earnings on Tuesday, January 21 for the quarter ended on December 31 for the current financial year, according to BSE calender.

Q3 results today Aditya Birla Real Estate, Ashirwad Capital, Bacil Pharma, Cyient DLM, Dalmia Bharat, Eimco Elecon (India), Eureka Industries Ltd, High Energy Batteries (India), ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Indbank Merchant Banking Services, Ind Bank Housing, India Cements, IndiaMART InterMESH, Indoco Remedies, Jana Small Finance Bank, KEI Industries, Ken Financial Services, Manorama Industries, Nexus Surgical And Medicare, Onward Technologies, PMC Fincorp Limited, PNB Housing Finance, Prime Securities, Rossari Biotech, SI Capital & Financial Services, South Indian Bank, Swasti Vinayaka Art And Heritage Corporation, Tanla Platforms, Tata Technologies, UCO Bank, VB Desai Financial Services, Sanmitra Commercial.

Q3 results tomorrow HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), BPCL, Coforge, Persistent Systems, Heritage Foods, Hudco, Indosolar, Pidilite Industries and Tata Communications are among the 47 companies that will declare their Q3 earnings on Wednesday, January 22.

Q3 results this week This week, beginning on Monday, January 20, nearly 250 companies are scheduled to announce earnings for the ended on December 31 for the current financial year. Some of the major companies announcing Q3 results this week include banking majors HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), BPCL, Coforge, UltraTech Cement, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, YES Bank, JSW Steel, One 97 Communications (Paytm), Zomato, Persistent Systems, IndiGo, Dixon Technologies (India), IDBI Bank, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company and Torrent Pharmaceuticals.

