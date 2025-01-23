Adani Energy, Ultratech Cement, and United Spirits will be the focus on January 23, 2025, as earnings announcements by top Indian companies for the quarter ended December 2024 continue.

Q3 results today Aarnav Fashions, Automobile Corporation Of Goa, Adani Energy Solutions, Alivus Life Sciences, Amber Enterprises India, Asian Flora, Capricorn Systems Global Solutions, Capri Global Capital Limited, Consecutive Investment & Trading Company, Cyient Limited, Dai-ichi Karkaria, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, EFC (I) Ltd, Fervent Synergies, Futuristic Securities, Greaves Cotton, Gujarat Inject (Kerala), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation.

Indian Energy Exchange, Indus Towers, Ion Exchange (India), Jayaswal Neco Industries, Jumbo Bag, KFin Technologies, LKP Finance Limited, LKP Securities, Mankind Pharma, Meenakshi Steel Industries, Menon Bearings, Mphasis, MPS Ltd, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Naperol Investments, Nath Bio-Genes (India), NDL Ventures, National Peroxide, Pil Italica Lifestyle, Rajratan Global Wire, Restile Ceramics, Senores Pharmaceuticals, SG Mart, Shantanu Sheorey Aquakult, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, Syngene International, Tejas Networks, Thyrocare Technologies, Tokyo Finance, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Ultratech Cement, United Spirits, Universal Arts, V2 Retail, Vandana Knitwear, WSFx Global Pay, Zee Entertainment Enterprises.

Q3 results tomorrow InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo), JSW Steel, AU Small Finance Bank, Bank of India, DCB Bank, Godrej Consumer, DLF, Trident and Torrent Pharmaceuticals are among the 66 companies scheduled to announce their December quarter earnings on Friday, January 24.

