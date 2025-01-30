Q3 results today: Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and L&T are among 101 companies to declare earnings on January 30

Q3 results today: Adani Enterprises. Adani Ports, Bank of Baroda, L&T and Biocon are among the major companies scheduled to announce earnings for the October-December quarter on January 30, according to the BSE calender.

Q3 results today Companies including Aarvee Denims & Exports, AAVAS Financiers, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports And Special Economic Zone, Ajanta Pharma, Alan Scott Industries, Alankit, Alkali Metals, Aryan Share and Stock Brokers, Asahi Songwon Colors, Astral, Asutosh Enterprises, Atam ValvesAtharv Enterprises, Aditya Vision, Axtel Industries, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Banaras Beads, Bank Of Baroda, Bharat Electronics, Bengal Steel Industries, Biocon, Black Rose Industries, Bodhtree Consulting, Blue Pearl Agriventures, CARE Ratings, Carnation Industries, Chandni Machines, Chemfab Alkalis, Clean Science and Technology, Coromandel Agro Products & Oils, Coromandel International, Captain Polyplast, Dabur India, Deep Industries, De Nora India, Divyashakti, Dodla Dairy, Elcid Investments, Elitecon International, Emkay Global Financial Services, GAIL (India), Geojit Financial Services will be announcing Q3FY25 results.

Goa Carbon, Greenlam Industries, Gulshan Polyols, Hawkins Cookers, Heidelbergcement India, Hester Biosciences, Hindustan Bio Sciences, Indegene, Integrated Thermoplastics, Ishwarshakti Holdings & Traders, IVP, Jay Bharat Maruti, Jindal Steel & Power, Jain Irrigation Systems, Jain Irrigation Systems, JITF Infralogistics, Jupiter Industries & Leasing, Jtekt India, Jyoti Resins & Adhesives, Kalyan Jewellers India, Kedia Construction Co, Lakhotia Polyesters (India), Dr. Lal PathLabs, Loyal Equipments, Larsen & Toubro, Madhucon Projects, Mallcom (India), Vedant Fashions, Margo Finance Limited, Max Healthcare Institute, Medinova Diagnostic Services, Mirza International, Moschip Technologies, Mpil Corporation, Navin Fluorine International, NELCAST, NESCO, Netlink Solutions (India), Indo-National, NK Industries, Parag Milk Foods, Paushak, The Phoenix Mills, Pokarna, PB Fintech, Polytex India, Pradeep Metals, Praj Industries, Pricol, Prestige Estates Projects are some of the other companies scheduled to announce results.

Other companies expected to announce Q3FY25 results are Protean eGov Technologies, Raymond Lifestyle, RCC Cements, Rane (Madras), Rolcon Engineering Co, Rajnish Retail, Real Touch Finance, Sarla Performance Fibers, Shivamshree Businesses, Square Four Projects India, Shamrock Industrial Co, Shanthi Gears, Shashank Traders, Shilchar Technologies, Shree Cement, Shyam Century Ferrous, Sical Logistics, Suvidha Infraestate Corporation, Shelter Infra Projects, S.J.S. Enterprises, Skyline Ventures India, Southern Latex, Spectrum Foods, Strides Pharma Science, Star Cement, Stellant Securities (India), Styrenix Performance Materials, Subros, TGV Sraac, Timex Group India, Transglobe Foods, Transindia Real Estate, TRF, TV Vision, UFO Moviez India, Vintage Coffee And Beverages, Voltamp Transformers, Waaree Energies and Welspun Living.