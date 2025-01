Q3 results today: Adani Power, Tata Motors, Ambuja Cements, and Maruti Suzuki are among the 80 companies scheduled to announce earnings on January 29 for the October to December quarter.

Q3 results today Companies such as 3I Infotech, Aarti Drugs, Allied Blenders and Distillers, ACME Solar Holdings, Adani Power, Ambuja Cements, Apt Packaging, Archidply Industries, Arvind SmartSpaces, Asahi India Glass, ASK Automotive, Bajaj Finance, Bansal Wire Industries, Banswara Syntex, Blue Dart Express, Blue Jet Healthcare, Blue Star, Brigade Enterprises, Computer Age Management Services, Capital Small Finance Bank, CarTrade Tech, Chalet Hotels, Choice International, Craftsman Automation, Datamatics Global Services, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation, Deepak Spinners, Eclerx Services, Filatex India, Fino Payments Bank, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Gabriel India, Glance Finance, GMR Power and Urban Infra, Gujarat Poly Electronics, Haryana Capfin, Heubach Colorants India, Hindustan Motors, IFB Agro Industries, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys, Indian Bank, JBM Auto, JK Paper, Jindal Stainless, Jupiter Wagons, and KPIT Technologies will be announcing quarterly results today.