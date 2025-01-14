Q3 results today: After the bloodbath in the Indian stock market on Monday, investors are expected to remain cautious and choose their stocks after properly scanning the Company's financials. So, the Q3 results 2025 season become important for such day traders. For intraday trading, investors are expected to follow companies reporting strong Q3 earnings in FY25. Hence, listed companies that declare third-quarter earnings on Tuesday would be important for intraday trading.

So, for those traders who believe in stock-specific strategy amid weak stock market sentiments, around 10 listed companies will declare their respective Q3 results today. Those 10 companies are HDFC AMC, Shopper Stop, Network 18 Media & Investments, Hathway Cable and Datacom, Benares Hotels, Atishay, Sayaji Pune, Golkunda Diamonds and Jewellery, Sita Enterprises, SRM Energy.

Here we list out some important details about some necessary companies that are going to declare Q3 results today:

HDFC AMC Q3 results 2025 The asset management company has informed Indian bourses that its board of directors will meet on 14 January 2025 to consider and approve unaudited Q3 results for the financial year 2024-25. The Company has also informed us that a conference call will occur at 5:00 PM after the announcement of Q3 results 2025.

"We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of HDFC Asset Management Company Limited ("the Company") is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, i.e. January 14, 2025, inter-alia, to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ending December 31, 2024," HDFC AMC said in an exchange filing dated 26 December 2024.

Hathway Cable Datacom Q3FY25 results The Company informed the Indian exchanges about the board meeting and its agenda, saying, "We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/01/2025, inter alia, to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company for the Quarter and Nine months ended December 31, 2024."