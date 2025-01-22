Q3 results today: HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, and BPCL are among 42 companies set to announce their Q3 results on January 22. This week, around 250 companies, including major players ICICI Bank and Zomato, are scheduled to report earnings for the quarter ended December 31.

Q3 results today: HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, and BPCL are among the major companies that will announce quarterly results on Wednesday, January 22.

Q3 results today Companies scheduled to announce quarterly results today are 20 Microns, Accelya Solutions India, Adroit Infotech, Alldigi Tech, Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers, BLB Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Cigniti Technologies, Coforge, Comfort Fincap, Comfort Intech, Elecon Engineering Co, Go Digit General Insurance, Gravita India, HDFC Bank, Heritage Foods Limited, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO), IIRM Holdings India, Indosolar, Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals, Jamshri Realty, Key Corp, Kisan Mouldings, KMG Milk Food, Laxmi Organic Industries, Monotype India, NIIT Learning Systems, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, Persistent Systems, Pidilite Industries, Polycab India, Quest Capital Markets, Real Growth Corporation, R S Software India, RattanIndia Power Limited, Shradha AI Technologies, Spentex Industries, STEL Holdings, Take Solutions, Tata Communications, Trident Lifeline, Triveni Glass, Ujaas Energy Limited, Vardhman Textiles, WENDT (India), Yamini Investments Company, Zensar Technologies, Nilkanth Engineering.

HDFC Bank Q3 results India's biggest private sector lender, HDFC Bank, reported muted loan growth in the provisional numbers for Q3 FY25, lower than the industry level, as it focused on deposit accretion and improving its loan-to-deposit ratio (LDR), Mint reported on January 21.

The lender has been strategically reducing advances as there is a significant shortfall in deposits following the merger of HDFC Ltd with the bank in July 2023.

Q3 results tomorrow Around 51 companies, including Adani Green Energy, UltraTech Cement, Cyient, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Indus Towers, KFin Technologies, Mankind Pharma and Mphasis, will release their Q3 earnings on Thursday, January 23.

Q3 results this week This week, nearly 250 companies are scheduled to announce earnings for the quarter that ended on December 31 for the current financial year. Some of the major companies announcing Q3 results this week include HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), BPCL, Coforge, UltraTech Cement, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, YES Bank, JSW Steel, One 97 Communications (Paytm), Zomato, Persistent Systems, IndiGo, Dixon Technologies (India), IDBI Bank, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company and Torrent Pharmaceuticals.