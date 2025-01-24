Q3 results today: Indigo, JSW Steel, AU Small Finance Bank & others to declare earnings on January 24

Q3 results today: On January 24, several companies, including Indigo, JSW Steel, and AU Small Finance Bank, will announce their Q3 earnings, as per the BSE calendar.

Riya R Alex
Published24 Jan 2025, 06:56 AM IST
Q3 results today: Indigo to declare earnings today.(REUTERS)

Q3 results today: Some of the major companies scheduled to announce earnings for the September-December quarter on Friday, January 24, are Indigo, JSW Steel, AU Small Finance Bank and Shriram Finance, according to the BSE calendar.

 

Q3 results today

Several companies will announce quarterly results on January 24. This includes First Custodian Fund (India), Aagam Capital, Andhra Cements, Ador Welding, Agri-Tech (India), Alkyl Amines Chemicals, Alphalogic Techsys, Arkade Developers, Associated Alcohols & Breweries, Ashirwad Steels & Industries, Atul, AU Small Finance Bank, Avon Mercantile, Bank Of India, Beryl Securities, Bharat Gears, Aditya Birla Money, BEML Land Assets, Centrum Capital, Chembond Chemicals, CreditAccess Grameen, Cybertech Systems And Software, DAM Capital Advisors, DCB Bank Limited, DLF, Duncan Engineering, EMS, Fedbank Financial Services, PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery, Godrej Consumer Products, Gothi Plascon (India), Granules India, according to the BSE calendar.

Some of the other companies declaring quarterly earnings on January 24 are Orient Green Power Company, GRP, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, IB Infotech Enterprises, InterGlobe Aviation (Indigo), Intellect Design Arena, J.A. Finance, Jindal Saw, JSW Steel, Kratos Energy & Infrastructure, Laurus Labs, LMW, Mehai Technology, Midland Polymers, Mega Nirman and Industries, NIIT, Nureca, Omax Autos, Orient Cement, Orosil Smiths India, Photoquip India, Ph Trading, Pondy Oxides & Chemicals, Regency Fincorp, Resonance Specialties, RPG Life Sciences, Sagar Cements, Sampann Utpadan India, Sasken Technologies, SBC Exports, Shakti Pumps (India), Sharda Cropchem, Shree Digvijay Cement Co, Shriram Finance, Solara Active Pharma Sciences, Steel Exchange India, Supriya Lifescience, Surana Solar, Suven Life Sciences, Tanfac Industries, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts, Transgene Biotek, Tree House Education & Accessories, Trident, Ttk Healthcare, Ugro Capital, Vimta Labs, Vishnu Chemicals.

Q3 results tomorrow

13 companies, including the major banks in the country, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, YES Bank and cement company JK Cement, will announce their quarterly results on Saturday, January 25.

 

First Published:24 Jan 2025, 06:56 AM IST
