Q3 results today: Kotak Mahindra Bank, CPCL, RBL Bank among others to declare earnings on January 18

Q3 results today: Several companies, including Kotak Mahindra Bank, Chennai Petroleum Corporation and RBL Bank, are scheduled to declare their December quarter earnings today, January 18.

Q3 results today 3P Land Holdings, AIMCO Pesticides, Avantel, Blue Coast Hotels, Can Fin Homes, Cella Space, Chennai Petroleum Corporation (CPCL), Control Print, Davangere Sugar Company, DCM Shriram Limited, GP Petroleums Limited, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Mangalam Global Enterprise, Netweb Technologies India, NHC Foods, Pankaj Polymers, Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co, RBL Bank, Saptak Chem and Business and Sigachi Industries will be announcing quarterly results today.

The earnings season for the third quarter of FY25 started off last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announcing its Q3 results on January 9.

Infosys, Wipro, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank, L&T Technology Services, LTI Mindtree, HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC), and HDFC Life Insurance are some of the major companies that have released quarterly financial results this week.

Kotak Mahindra Q2FY25 results In the previous quarter, Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a 5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in standalone profit after tax for the at ₹3,344 crore, compared to ₹3,191 crore in Q2FY24, as Mint reported on October 19, 2024.

The net interest income (NII) of Kotak Mahindra Bank rose 11 per cent in Q2FY24 on a year-on-year basis to ₹7,020 crore from ₹6,297 crore. However, the net interest margin (NIM) dipped by 4.91 per cent, from 5.22 per cent in Q2FY24.

Kotak Mahindra Q3FY24 results In the December quarter of FY24, Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a standalone net profit of ₹4,264.78 crore, which is 6.75 per cent higher than the standalone net profit of ₹3,995.05 crore in Q3FY23, as Mint reported on January 20, 2024.

