Q3 results today: Ksolves India and Purple Finance will declare earnings on January 19

Q3 results today: On Sunday, January 19, Ksolves India and Purple Finance will be announcing quarterly earnings.

The earnings season for Q3FY25 started off last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announcing its Q3 results on January 9.

Infosys, Wipro, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank, L&T Technology Services, LTI Mindtree, HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC), and HDFC Life Insurance are some of the major companies that released quarterly financial results last week.

Q3 results next week In the upcoming week, from Monday, January 20 onwards, major companies such as Paytm, Zomato, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Indigo, JSW Steel, and ICICI Bank will announce quarterly results.

Q3 results on Saturday, January 18 On Saturday, January 18, 3P Land Holdings, AIMCO Pesticides, Avantel, Blue Coast Hotels, Can Fin Homes, Cella Space, Chennai Petroleum Corporation (CPCL), Control Print, Davangere Sugar Company, DCM Shriram Limited, GP Petroleums Limited, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Mangalam Global Enterprise, Netweb Technologies India, NHC Foods, Pankaj Polymers, Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co, RBL Bank, Saptak Chem and Business and Sigachi Industries announced quarterly earnings today.

Kotak Mahindra Q3 results The net profit of Kotak Mahindra Bank stood at ₹4,701.02 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 2024, which was at ₹4,264.78 crore in the same quarter previous year. In Q2FY25, the net profit was at ₹5,044.05 crore. Hence, the bank reported a YoY increase of around 10.25 per cent in net profit while a dip of 6.80 per cent QoQ, as Mint reported on January 18.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's net interest income in the quarter ended on December 31, 2024 was around ₹16,633.14 crore, which was ₹14,494.96 crore in Q3FY24 and ₹16,426.97 crore in Q2FY25. There has been a YoY growth in NII of around 14.75 per cent.

RBL Bank Q3 results RBL Bank reported an 86 per cent drop in net profit to ₹32.6 crore for the quarter that ended December 31, 2024, due to significantly higher provisions, compared to ₹233.1 crore in the same quarter last year, as Mint reported on January 18.

