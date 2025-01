Q3 results today: ONGC, Vedanta and PNB among 111 companies to declare earnings on January 31

Q3 results today: Several major companies, including ONGC, Vedanta, PNB, and Union Bank of India, will announce their earnings on January 31 for the quarter ended on December 31,2024, according to the BSE calender.

Q3 results today Companies that will announce quarterly earnings on January 31 include Aanchal Ispat, ACE Edutrend, Allied Digital Services, The Anup Engineering, APM Industries, Aptus Value Housing Finance India, Asarfi Hospital, Aster DM Healthcare, Axiscades Technologies, Bandhan Bank, BMW Industries, Brahmaputra Infrastructure, Captain Pipes, CCL International, Chandra Prabhu International, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Colinz Laboratories, Coral Newsprints, Coromandel Engineering Company, Cosyn, Captain Polyplast, City Union Bank, Daulat Securities, Dhani Services, Dynacons Systems & Solutions, Dutron Polymers, Electrosteel Castings, EMA India, EPACK Durable, Epsom Properties, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Five-Star Business Finance, Flair Writing Industries, Flomic Global Logistics, Frontline Financial Services, GACM Technologies, GACM Technologies, GHCL, and Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation.

Advertisement

Other companies slated to announce Q3 results today include Godrej Agrovet, Gujarat Containers, Harshil Agrotech, Hexa Tradex, Hind Rectifiers, Hybrid Financial Services, India Finsec, Indian Toners & Developers, IndusInd Bank, Inox Green Energy Services, Inox Wind, Integra Engineering India, Investment & Precision Castings, IRB Infrastructure Developers, IRIS Business Services, Inox Wind Energy, Johnson Pharmacare, Jubilant Pharmova, Jyothy Labs, Kwality Pharmaceuticals, Krishna Capital and Securities, Kronox Lab Sciences, Karnataka Bank, LG Balakrishnan & Bros, Libord Securities, LIC Housing Finance, LS Industries, Mackinnon Mackenzie & Co, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Marico, Marsons, Mayur Floorings,Mayur Uniquoters, Medplus Health Services, Megri Soft, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, Credo Brands Marketing, North Eastern Carrying Corporation, Nectar Lifesciences, Nestle India, Niyogin Fintech, Nuvama Wealth Management, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Panama Petrochem, Pudumjee Paper Products, Peoples Investments, Pfizer, and PFL Infotech.

Advertisement

Punjab National Bank, Poonawalla Fincorp, Prismx Global Ventures, RACL Geartech, Radhe Developers (India), Rahul Merchandising, Relaxo Footwears, Ramchandra Leasing & Finance, Macfos, SAB Events & Governance Now Media, Saianand Commercial Limited, Sanrhea Technical Textiles, Satchmo Holdings and SAT Industries are also expected to announce earnings.

SER Industries, Sheela Foam, Silver Touch Technologies, Sinclairs Hotels, SKP Securities, Sovereign Diamonds, Speciality Restaurants, SRG Housing Finance, Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises, Steelco Gujarat, Sumeru Industries, Summit Securities, Sundaram-Clayton, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Sunraj Diamond Exports, Super Sales India, Swarna Securities, Talbros Engineering, Teesta Agro Industries, Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings, Texmaco Rail & Engineering, Triveni Turbine, Tuni Textile Mills, Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers, Unicommerce Esolutions, UPL Limited, Vadilal Industries, Vadilal Enterprises, Vedanta Limited, Vinyoflex, Vishal Mega Mart, White Hall Commercial Co, Xchanging Solutions and YOGI are some other companies scheduled to announce results today.