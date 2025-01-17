Q3 results today: Wipro Aether, Tech Mahindra among 40 companies to declare earnings on January 17

Q3 results today: Several companies, including WIPRO, Aether, and Tech Mahindra, are scheduled to declare quarterly earnings today, Friday, January 17.

Q3 results today Companies including 5Paisa, Aether, amal, Atlas Cycle, Concord Enviro Systems, conticon, Delta Industrial Resources, Excel Realty N Infra, Ganesh Housing Corporation, Golden Legand Leasing & Finance, Gujarat Hotels, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Indian Hotels Co.ltd,Jio Financial Services, Mamata Machinery, Mangalam Industrial Finance,MRO-TEK Realty, NETTLINX, NEXT mediaworks, Anther Industrial Products, Parshva Enterprises, Ponni Sugars (Erode), Rajoo Engineers, Rallis India, Ramkrishna Forgings, Roselabs Finance, Sacheta Metals, Sanathan Textiles, SBI Life Insurance Company, Seshasayee Paper & Boards, SG Finserve, Supreme Petrochem, Sarda Proteins, Steel Strips Wheels, Sterlite Technologies, Swaraj Engines, Tech Mahindra, Ushdev International, Vinyl Chemicals (India), WIPRO will declare earnings today.

Wipro Q3 earnings preview Wipro is estimated to report a revenue decline of 1.0% QoQ CC in Q3FY25, mainly due to softness in Europe, Communications, and Manufacturing, furloughs, and fewer working days. Due to wage hikes, IT service margins are expected to dip by 40 bps. Traditional levers like utilization, offshoring, and G&A optimization should offset the impact in 3Q, as Mint reported on Janaury 2.

In the quarterly earnings of Q3FY25, the IT sector is expected to accelerate the initial phase of recovery seen in H1FY25, with technology spending expected to improve in 2025. The recovery is expected to be beyond US BFSI. This improves additional industry verticals, such as Hi-Tech, which is recovering ahead of schedule.

