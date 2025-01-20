Q3 results today: Zomato, Paytm, L&T Finance and IDBI Bank are among 37 companies to declare earnings on January 20

Q3 results today: Major companies such as Zomato, Paytm, L&T Finance, and IDBI Bank are among the top companies scheduled to announce quarterly earnings on Monday, January 20, according to the BSE calendar.

Q3 results today On Monday, January 20 companies such as Agi Greenpac, APL Apollo Tubes, Artson Engineering, ASI Industries, Aurum PropTech, Bridge Securities, Central Bank Of India, Dixon Technologies (India), DJS Stock & Shares, Gayatri Bioorganics, IDBI Bank, Indostar Capital Finance, Indian Overseas Bank, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, ICICI Securities, International Travel House, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Jai Mata Glass, Krystal Integrated Services, L&T Finance, Maa Jagdambe Tradelinks, Machhar Industries, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, Moongipa Capital Finance, Morarka Finance, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals, Newgen Software Technologies, Oberoi Realty, One 97 Communications (Paytm), Relic Technologies, Raghav Productivity Enhancers, Sunteck Realty, Supreme Industries, Swastika Investmart, Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients, Rekvina Laboratories and Zomato will be announcing quarterly results.

Advertisement

Q3 results this week In this week, beginning from Monday, January 20, nearly 250 companies are scheduled to announce earnings for the ended on December 31 for the current financial year. Some of the major companies announcing Q3 results this week include banking majors HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), BPCL, Coforge, UltraTech Cement, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, YES Bank, JSW Steel, One 97 Communications (Paytm), Zomato, Persistent Systems, IndiGo, Dixon Technologies (India), IDBI Bank, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company and Torrent Pharmaceuticals.

Advertisement

Q3 results tomorrow On Tuesday, January 21, major companies such as Aditya Birla Real Estate, Dalmia Bharat, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Ind Bank Housing, India Cements, Indoco Remedies, PNB Housing Finance, South Indian Bank, Tata Technologies and UCO Bank are among the 32 companies scheduled to announce quarterly results.

Q3 results so far Major IT companies such as TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra and Wipro have announced their Q3 results so far. In the current financial year, the quarterly earnings have been subdued so far. The June quarter (Q1) results were weak, and the September quarter (Q2) numbers were even weaker. A revival in Q3 is also quite unlikely, as Mint reported on January 7 citing experts.

Advertisement