Q4 results 2026: BEL to LIC among 500 companies to declare Q4 results next week; full list here

Q4 results 2026: The earnings season is all set to enter its sixth week as more than 500 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026, in the coming week.
Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Ola Electric Mobility, JSW Cement, Bharat Electronics (BEL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Lenskart Solutions, Grasim Industries, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), ITC, and Nykaa are among the marquee companies to declare their Q4 results 2026 next week.
“The upcoming week will also remain crucial from an earnings perspective. Major heavyweight companies including Hindalco Industries, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, and Eicher Motors are scheduled to announce results, which could significantly influence sectoral momentum,” said Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth.
On Friday, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 ended their two-session gaining streak on Friday, May 15, amid profit booking triggered by weak global sentiment, a sharp rise in crude oil prices, and the rupee slipping to a fresh record low against the US dollar. The Sensex declined 161 points, or 0.21%, to close at 75,237.99, while the Nifty 50 dropped 46 points, or 0.19%, to settle at 23,643.50.
Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects refinery throughput to rise 4% year-on-year (YoY) to 19.3mmt. The brokerage firm further anticipates GRM at $19/bbl, with gross marketing margin at ₹2/lit.
“Petchem cracks have remained subdued, which should have a bearing on the company’s petchem division,” the firm said.
Meanwhile, Kotak Institutional Equities expects IOCL’s adjusted EBITDA to decline 22% qoq (up 5.6% yoy). While the impact of sharply elevated crude oil prices in March will mostly be seen in 1QFY26, RM costs will rise on higher oil prices and a weak INR.
It further noted that while reported GRM will look optically strong, marketing losses will be high on both own refinery productions and on third-party product purchases. With sharply higher prices, LPG under-recoveries should increase despite lower volumes, it said.
“We assume (1) reported GRM of US$16/bbl (versus US$7.9/bbl yoy, US$12.2/bbl qoq); (2) crude throughput at 19.7 mmt (up 6.1% yoy. up 1.3% qoq); (3) auto fuel under-recovery of ~Rs105 bn (versus ~Rs43 bn over-recovery qoq, Rs69 bn over-recovery yoy); (4) 4QFY26 losses on domestic LPG of Rs37 bn (versus Rs9.6 bn qoq); (5) LPG compensation of Rs36.2 bn; and (6) adventitious gain of ~US$4/bbl in both refining and marketing,” the firm said.
MOFSL expects revenue to grow 26% YoY, with BPC likely delivering ~24% YoY growth in both GMV and NSV. Overall, 4Q growth remains steady with margin normalisation post festivities.
The brokerage firm expects the fashion segment to grow 33% YoY in NSV, with early signs of recovery now visible; EBITDA near breakeven at -0.2% of NSV.
Contribution margins in beauty should expand by 40bp, though EBITDA margin may contract 40bp QoQ due to a high 3Q festive base and continued investments.
“Key watchpoints include demand trends in BPC, brand expansion, House of Nykaa contribution across segments, and margin outlook,” the firm said.
Kotak expects Ola Electric's revenues to decline by 51% yoy driven by (1) 59% yoy decline in volumes and 8% yoy increase in ASPs due to higher PLI accrual and higher mix of motorcycles.
“We expect the company to report EBITDA loss of Rs2.2 bn in 4QFY26 versus EBITDA loss of Rs6.9 bn in 4QFY26FY25. Reduction in losses will be driven by (1) lower provisions on a yoy basis, (2) costcontrol measures and (3) higher mix of Gen-3 platform partly offset by negative operating leverage,” the firm said.
|S.no.
|Company Name
|1
|Indian Oil Corporation
|2
|GE Vernova TD India
|3
|Astral Limited
|4
|Timken India
|5
|Indraprastha Gas
|6
|Jain Resource Recycling
|7
|Triveni Turbine
|8
|JSW Cement
|9
|Zydus Wellness
|10
|Ola Electric Mobility
|11
|DOMS Industries
|12
|Afcons Infrastructure
|13
|Strides Pharma Science
|14
|Apollo Micro Systems
|15
|SEDEMAC Mechatronics
|16
|Gujarat Narmada Valley Fert & Chem.
|17
|JK Paper
|18
|Ajax Engineering
|19
|Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company
|20
|Electrosteel Castings
|21
|Puravankara
|22
|Subros
|23
|VRL Logistics
|24
|Seshaasai Technologies
|25
|Seamec
|26
|Shivalik Bimetal Controls
|27
|63 Moons Technologies
|28
|Baazar Style Retail
|29
|John Cockerill India
|30
|HLE Glascoat
|31
|Yasho Industries
|32
|Cantabil Retail India
|33
|Rishabh Instruments
|34
|BLS E-Services
|35
|Garuda Construction and Engineering
|36
|Associated Alcohol and Breweries
|37
|Digitide Solutions
|38
|IG Petrochemicals
|39
|Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar Exports
|40
|Shree Pushkar Chemicals and Fertilisers
|41
|Nelcast
|42
|Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures
|43
|Monte Carlo Fashions
|44
|GPT Healthcare
|45
|Bharat Parenterals Limited
|46
|BEML Land Assets
|47
|Swaraj Suiting
|48
|Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals and Fertilizers
|49
|Exhicon Events Media Solutions
|50
|Visaka Industries
|51
|OnMobile Global
|52
|Manba Finance
|53
|Tirupati Forge
|54
|Aryaman Capital Markets
|55
|Goel Construction Company
|56
|Rama Phosphates
|57
|Atlantaa
|58
|Tera Software
|59
|Cupid Breweries and Distilleries
|60
|Geekay Wires
|61
|Diamines and Chemicals
|62
|KM Sugar Mills
|63
|AVP Infracon
|64
|Associated Stone Industries (Kotah)
|65
|DRC Systems India
|66
|Capital Trade Links
|67
|Landmarc Leisure Corporation
|68
|Arvee Laboratories
|69
|Jattashankar Industries
|70
|Chemkart India
|71
|Speb Adhesives
|72
|Lakshmi Mills Company
|73
|Neochem Bio Solutions
|74
|Avi Ansh Textile
|75
|Vibrant Global Capital
|76
|Aaradhya Disposal
|77
|Matrix Geo Solutions
|78
|Invicta Diagnostic
|79
|Telge Projects
|80
|Fortis Malar Hospitals
|81
|Slone Infosystems
|82
|Super Sales India
|83
|Classic Electrodes India
|84
|Shervani Industrial Syndicate
|85
|Siyaram Recycling Industries
|86
|The Phosphate Company Limited
|87
|Jhandewalas Foods
|88
|Danube Industries
|89
|HP Cotton Textiles
|90
|Bodhtree Consulting
|91
|KK Shah Hospitals
|92
|Stanrose Maf. Investment and Finance
|93
|TGB Banquets and Hotels
|94
|Dalmia Industrial Development
|95
|Bombay Talkies
|96
|Clio Infotech
|97
|Unjha Formulations
|98
|Integra Capital
|99
|Promact Plastics
|100
|Olympic Cards
|S.no.
|Company Name
|1
|Bharat Electronics
|2
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|3
|Mankind Pharma
|4
|Zydus Lifesciences
|5
|PI Industries
|6
|Anthem Biosciences
|7
|Hatsun Agro Products
|8
|Godawari Power & Ispat
|9
|BASF India
|10
|Fine Organics Industries
|11
|PG Electroplast
|12
|Shaily Engineering Plastics
|13
|Trident
|14
|BLS International Services
|15
|RITES
|16
|Eureka Forbes
|17
|Viyash Scientific
|18
|BlackBuck
|19
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|20
|Karnataka Bank
|21
|ASK Automotive
|22
|TSF Investments
|23
|Orkla India
|24
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|25
|Dynamatic Technologies
|26
|Safari Industries (India)
|27
|Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals
|28
|Nephrocare Health Services
|29
|PTC India
|30
|PNC Infratech
|31
|C. E. Info Systems (MapmyIndia)
|32
|Dhanuka Agritech
|33
|WPIL
|34
|BOSCH HOME COMFORT INDIA
|35
|J Kumar Infraprojects
|36
|Bhagiradh Chemicals and Industries
|37
|Kirloskar Industries
|38
|Dishman Carbogen Amcis
|39
|Share India Securities
|40
|Shankara Buildpro
|41
|Prince Pipes & Fittings
|42
|KDDL
|43
|Mayur Uniquoters
|44
|Borosil
|45
|Siyaram Silk Mills
|46
|Automotive Axles
|47
|Dredging Corporation India
|48
|Alembic
|49
|Hindware Home Innovation
|50
|Kwality Pharmaceuticals
|51
|Disa India
|52
|Exicom Tele-Systems
|53
|Asian Energy Services
|54
|United Foodbrands
|55
|AYM Syntex
|56
|Bluspring Enterprises
|57
|Jay Bharat Maruti
|58
|Synergy Green Industries
|59
|Advent Hotels International
|60
|Tamilnadu Petroproducts
|61
|United Polyfab Gujarat
|62
|Kopran
|63
|Petro Carbon and Chemicals
|64
|Nurture Well Industries
|65
|SPEL Semiconductor
|66
|Mindteck (India)
|67
|Om Power Transmission
|68
|INNOVASSYNTH TECHNOLOGIES (INDIA)
|69
|Investment and Precision Castings
|70
|INDO SMC
|71
|ZIM Laboratories
|72
|Amanta Healthcare
|73
|Shri Jagdamba Polymers
|74
|Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols
|75
|Speciality Restaurants
|76
|Orient Bell
|77
|R K Swamy
|78
|Shree Rama Newsprint
|79
|Sigma Solve
|80
|Banswara Syntex
|81
|Dev Accelerator
|82
|GTV Engineering
|83
|Transworld Shipping Lines
|84
|Josts Engineers Company
|85
|Kaycee Industries
|86
|Adcounty Media India
|87
|Jayshree Tea and Industries
|88
|Surana Telecom and Power
|89
|DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals
|90
|Digicontent
|91
|S D Retail
|92
|BCPL Railway Infrastructure
|93
|BSL
|94
|Escorp Asset Management
|95
|Chetana Education
|96
|Ultracab India
|97
|Waa Solar
|98
|Mega Corporation
|99
|WSFx Global Pay
|100
|Future Market Networks
|101
|IB Infotech Enterprises
|102
|Presstonic Engineering
|103
|Flex Foods
|104
|Sofcom Systems
|105
|Jindal Hotels
|106
|Manugraph Industries
|107
|Lee and Nee Softwares (Exports)
|108
|Poona Dal and Oil Industries
|109
|Franklin Industries
|110
|CHALLANI CAPITAL
|111
|Ramsons Projects
|112
|Megri Soft
|113
|Laxmi Cotspin
|114
|Ventura Textiles Corporation
|115
|Regal Entertainment and Consultants
|116
|Shivamshree Businesses
|117
|UR SUGAR INDUSTRIES
|S.no.
|Company Name
|1
|Grasim Industries
|2
|Samvardhana Motherson International
|3
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprises
|4
|Bosch
|5
|Lenskart Solutions
|6
|Jubilant Foodworks
|7
|Metro Brands
|8
|Honeywell Automation
|9
|LMW
|10
|International Gemological Institute
|11
|Medplus Health Services
|12
|Action Construction Equipment
|13
|Amagi Media Labs
|14
|JK Lakshmi Cement
|15
|Garware Technical Fibres
|16
|Saatvik Green Energy
|17
|AGI Infra
|18
|Hemisphere Properties India
|19
|Moschip Technologies
|20
|Indiqube Spaces
|21
|IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals
|22
|Arvind SmartSpaces
|23
|Sanghvi Movers
|24
|Carysil
|25
|Xpro India
|26
|Veedol Corporation
|27
|Dr Agrawals Eye Hospital
|28
|TeamLease Services
|29
|Protean eGov Technologies
|30
|Talbros Automotive Components
|31
|Krishna Defence And Allied Industries
|32
|Walchandnagar Industries
|33
|Mirc Electronics
|34
|GPT Infraprojects
|35
|Ultramarine and Pigments
|36
|Capital India Finance
|37
|Borosil Scientific
|38
|ORIENTAL AROMATICS Ltd.
|39
|Remus Pharmaceuticals
|40
|Control Print
|41
|DPSC
|42
|OBSC Perfection
|43
|Innovana Thinklabs
|44
|Integra Engineering India
|45
|Voith Paper Fabrics
|46
|Influx Healthtech
|47
|Vishal Fabrics
|48
|Neptune Petrochemicals
|49
|Batliboi
|50
|HCL Infosystems
|51
|Kesoram Industries
|52
|Kaya
|53
|Qualitek Labs
|54
|DCM Shriram Industries
|55
|DJ Mediaprint & Logistics
|56
|Prime Fresh
|57
|Akiko Global Services
|58
|Blue Water Logistics
|59
|Brand Concepts
|60
|United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company
|61
|Vibhor Steel Tubes
|62
|Shreyans Industries
|63
|Bhilwara Technical Textiles
|64
|Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems
|65
|Rudra Global Infra Products
|66
|Murudeshwar Ceramics
|67
|Khadim India
|68
|Chatha Foods
|69
|Tainwala Chemicals and Plastics (India)
|70
|The Byke Hospitality
|71
|Aeron Composite
|72
|KIFS Financial Services
|73
|AMJ Land
|74
|ATV Projects India
|75
|EYANTRA VENTURES
|76
|KANORIA ENERGY & INFRASTRUCTURE
|77
|Supra Pacific Financial Services
|78
|Sambhaav Media
|79
|Somi Conveyor Beltings
|80
|Dhoot Industrial Finance
|81
|Prima Plastics
|82
|Rajnandini Metal
|83
|Rajshree Sugars and Chemicals
|84
|Gabion Technologies India
|85
|HOMRE
|86
|Punjab Communications
|87
|Mysore Petro Chemicals
|88
|Defrail Technologies
|89
|Sharika Enterprises
|90
|Pentagon Rubber
|91
|The Phosphate Company Limited
|92
|Welcast Steels
|93
|Rasandik Engineering Industries (India)
|94
|Swastika Castal
|95
|Phoenix Overseas
|96
|GRAMEVA
|97
|Neo Infracon
|98
|Yash Management and Financial Services
|99
|Eastern Treads
|100
|El Forge
|101
|Vision Cinemas
|102
|Looks Health Services
|103
|Sea TV Network
|S.no.
|Company Name
|1
|Life Insurance Corporation of India
|2
|ITC
|3
|LG Electronics India
|4
|GAIL India
|5
|Aurobindo Pharma
|6
|FSN E-Commerce Ventures Nykaa
|7
|Prestige Estates Projects
|8
|Page Industries
|9
|Sun TV Network
|10
|Emami
|11
|Bikaji Foods International
|12
|Dr Agarwals Health Care
|13
|Engineers India
|14
|Happy Forgings
|15
|Honasa Consumer
|16
|Va Tech Wabag
|17
|Sudeep Pharma
|18
|LE Travenues Technology (IXIGO)
|19
|Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers
|20
|WeWork India Management
|21
|ICRA
|22
|Sharda Motor Industries
|23
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|24
|Datamatics Global Services
|25
|Laxmi Organic Industries
|26
|Lux Industries
|27
|GMM Pfaudler
|28
|Ashoka Buildcon
|29
|Vaibhav Global
|30
|Flair Writing Industries
|31
|Shanti Educational Initiatives Limited
|32
|RPSG Ventures
|33
|Sandhar Technologies
|34
|Ganesha Ecosphere
|35
|Nucleus Software Exports
|36
|Mahanagar Telephone Nigam
|37
|Balmer Lawrie Investment
|38
|Suraksha Diagnostic
|39
|Ramco System
|40
|Dolat Algotech
|41
|Igarashi Motors
|42
|TGV Sraac
|43
|Centrum Capital
|44
|ADC India Communications
|45
|Century Enka
|46
|Electrotherm (India)
|47
|Bodal Chemicals
|48
|Arihant Capital Markets
|49
|Aryaman Financial Services
|50
|Xchanging Solutions
|51
|Cheviot Company
|52
|Urja Global
|53
|Haldyn Glass
|54
|DCM Shriram International
|55
|Credo Brands Marketing
|56
|Sinclairs Hotels
|57
|Creative Graphics Solutions India
|58
|Trejhara Solutions Limited
|59
|Avana Electrosystems
|60
|Spencer Retail
|61
|Oil Country Tubular
|62
|Frog Innovations
|63
|India Gelatine and Chemicals
|64
|Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprise
|65
|BDH Industries
|66
|Music Broadcast
|67
|Rossell India
|68
|TT
|69
|IVP
|70
|AksharChem (India)
|71
|Mayasheel Ventures
|72
|Duroply Industries Limited
|73
|Krebs Biochemicals & Industries
|74
|Glittke Granites
|75
|Globe Enterprises India
|76
|Shree OSFM E-Mobility
|77
|Total Transport Systems
|78
|Digidrive Distributors
|79
|Flomic Global Logistics
|80
|Transcorp International
|81
|Polychem
|82
|Bhatia Colour Chem
|83
|Generic Pharmasec
|84
|Baba Arts
|85
|Hybrid Financial Services
|86
|Jamshri Realty
|87
|Ritesh International
|88
|Akshar Spintex
|89
|Medi-Caps
|90
|Hawa Engineers
|91
|Vani Commercials
|92
|Khandwala Securities
|93
|Khoobsurat
|94
|Southern Latex
|95
|Madhusudan Industries
|96
|Sabrimala Industries
|97
|East Buildtech
|98
|Dalal Street Investments
|99
|BFL Asset Finvest
|100
|BNR Udyog
|101
|IGC Foils
|102
|Filmcity Media
|103
|Sun Retail
|104
|Jalan Transolutions
|S.no.
|Company Name
|1
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|2
|Hindalco Industries
|3
|Eicher Motors
|4
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|5
|Info Edge India
|6
|Colgate Palmolive (India)
|7
|The Ramco Cements
|8
|Century Plyboards
|9
|Jubilant Pharmova
|10
|Minda Corporation
|11
|Shilpa Medicare
|12
|Star Cement
|13
|Maharashtra Seamless
|14
|TTK Prestige
|15
|Kovai Medical Center and Hospital
|16
|Indigo Paints
|17
|Electronics Mart India
|18
|Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases
|19
|Unichem Laboratories
|20
|EIH Associated Hotels
|21
|Jindal Drilling Industries
|22
|Godavari Biorefineries
|23
|Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation
|24
|Syncom Formulations
|25
|Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd.
|26
|Excel Industries
|27
|Industrial and Prudential Investment Company
|28
|DAM Capital Advisors
|29
|Excelsoft Technologies
|30
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|31
|TVS Electronics
|32
|Ganesh Consumer Products
|33
|Pudumjee Paper Products Limited
|34
|Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers
|35
|Australian Premium Solar India
|36
|20 Microns
|37
|S Chand and Company Limited
|38
|Modison
|39
|Birla Cable
|40
|Swiss Military Consumer Goods
|41
|Lehar Footwears
|42
|Trident Techlabs
|43
|TechD Cybersecurity
|44
|Talbros Engineering
|45
|Manomay Tex India
|46
|Balgopal Commercial
|47
|Multibase India
|48
|VTM
|49
|HVAX Technologies
|50
|Patel Chem Specialities
|51
|Envirotech Systems
|52
|Milkfood
|53
|Swadeshi Polytex
|54
|National Fittings
|55
|Anand Rayons
|56
|Shyam Century Ferrous
|57
|CG-Vak Software and Exports
|58
|Modern Dairies
|59
|Sarthak Metals
|60
|Ceenik Exports (India)
|61
|Sal Automotive
|62
|Vippy Spinpro
|63
|Chartered Logistics
|64
|Bacil Pharma
|65
|Vishal Bearings
|66
|Indobell Insulations
|67
|Saven Technologies
|68
|Gini Silk Mills
|69
|Vandan Foods
|70
|Ashirwad Steel and Industries
|71
|Aditya Spinners
|72
|Radiowalla Network
|73
|Medico Intercontinental Limited
|74
|Regent Enterprises
|75
|IITL Projects
|76
|Raw Edge Industrial Solutions
|77
|ACE Integrated Solutions
|78
|Modern Steels
|79
|Mid India Industries
|80
|Voltaire Leasing & Finance
|81
|Ashiana Agro Industries
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.
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