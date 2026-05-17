Q4 results 2026: BEL to LIC among 500 companies to declare Q4 results next week; full list here

Q4 results 2026: The earnings season is all set to enter its sixth week as more than 500 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026, in the coming week.

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Ola Electric Mobility, JSW Cement, Bharat Electronics (BEL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Lenskart Solutions, Grasim Industries, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), ITC, and Nykaa are among the marquee companies to declare their Q4 results 2026 next week.

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“The upcoming week will also remain crucial from an earnings perspective. Major heavyweight companies including Hindalco Industries, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, and Eicher Motors are scheduled to announce results, which could significantly influence sectoral momentum,” said Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth.

On Friday, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 ended their two-session gaining streak on Friday, May 15, amid profit booking triggered by weak global sentiment, a sharp rise in crude oil prices, and the rupee slipping to a fresh record low against the US dollar. The Sensex declined 161 points, or 0.21%, to close at 75,237.99, while the Nifty 50 dropped 46 points, or 0.19%, to settle at 23,643.50.

IOC Q4 results preview Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects refinery throughput to rise 4% year-on-year (YoY) to 19.3mmt. The brokerage firm further anticipates GRM at $19/bbl, with gross marketing margin at ₹2/lit.

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“Petchem cracks have remained subdued, which should have a bearing on the company’s petchem division,” the firm said.

Meanwhile, Kotak Institutional Equities expects IOCL’s adjusted EBITDA to decline 22% qoq (up 5.6% yoy). While the impact of sharply elevated crude oil prices in March will mostly be seen in 1QFY26, RM costs will rise on higher oil prices and a weak INR.

It further noted that while reported GRM will look optically strong, marketing losses will be high on both own refinery productions and on third-party product purchases. With sharply higher prices, LPG under-recoveries should increase despite lower volumes, it said.

“We assume (1) reported GRM of US$16/bbl (versus US$7.9/bbl yoy, US$12.2/bbl qoq); (2) crude throughput at 19.7 mmt (up 6.1% yoy. up 1.3% qoq); (3) auto fuel under-recovery of ~Rs105 bn (versus ~Rs43 bn over-recovery qoq, Rs69 bn over-recovery yoy); (4) 4QFY26 losses on domestic LPG of Rs37 bn (versus Rs9.6 bn qoq); (5) LPG compensation of Rs36.2 bn; and (6) adventitious gain of ~US$4/bbl in both refining and marketing,” the firm said.

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Nykaa Q4 results preview MOFSL expects revenue to grow 26% YoY, with BPC likely delivering ~24% YoY growth in both GMV and NSV. Overall, 4Q growth remains steady with margin normalisation post festivities.

The brokerage firm expects the fashion segment to grow 33% YoY in NSV, with early signs of recovery now visible; EBITDA near breakeven at -0.2% of NSV.

Contribution margins in beauty should expand by 40bp, though EBITDA margin may contract 40bp QoQ due to a high 3Q festive base and continued investments.

“Key watchpoints include demand trends in BPC, brand expansion, House of Nykaa contribution across segments, and margin outlook,” the firm said.

Ola Electric Q4 results preview Kotak expects Ola Electric's revenues to decline by 51% yoy driven by (1) 59% yoy decline in volumes and 8% yoy increase in ASPs due to higher PLI accrual and higher mix of motorcycles.

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“We expect the company to report EBITDA loss of Rs2.2 bn in 4QFY26 versus EBITDA loss of Rs6.9 bn in 4QFY26FY25. Reduction in losses will be driven by (1) lower provisions on a yoy basis, (2) costcontrol measures and (3) higher mix of Gen-3 platform partly offset by negative operating leverage,” the firm said.

Also Read | Stocks to buy under ₹100: Sumeet Bagadia recommends 3 shares to buy on Monday

Here's a list of companies to declare Q4 results 2026 between 18 May to 22 May - 18 May

S.no. Company Name 1 Indian Oil Corporation 2 GE Vernova TD India 3 Astral Limited 4 Timken India 5 Indraprastha Gas 6 Jain Resource Recycling 7 Triveni Turbine 8 JSW Cement 9 Zydus Wellness 10 Ola Electric Mobility 11 DOMS Industries 12 Afcons Infrastructure 13 Strides Pharma Science 14 Apollo Micro Systems 15 SEDEMAC Mechatronics 16 Gujarat Narmada Valley Fert & Chem. 17 JK Paper 18 Ajax Engineering 19 Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company 20 Electrosteel Castings 21 Puravankara 22 Subros 23 VRL Logistics 24 Seshaasai Technologies 25 Seamec 26 Shivalik Bimetal Controls 27 63 Moons Technologies 28 Baazar Style Retail 29 John Cockerill India 30 HLE Glascoat 31 Yasho Industries 32 Cantabil Retail India 33 Rishabh Instruments 34 BLS E-Services 35 Garuda Construction and Engineering 36 Associated Alcohol and Breweries 37 Digitide Solutions 38 IG Petrochemicals 39 Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar Exports 40 Shree Pushkar Chemicals and Fertilisers 41 Nelcast 42 Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures 43 Monte Carlo Fashions 44 GPT Healthcare 45 Bharat Parenterals Limited 46 BEML Land Assets 47 Swaraj Suiting 48 Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals and Fertilizers 49 Exhicon Events Media Solutions 50 Visaka Industries 51 OnMobile Global 52 Manba Finance 53 Tirupati Forge 54 Aryaman Capital Markets 55 Goel Construction Company 56 Rama Phosphates 57 Atlantaa 58 Tera Software 59 Cupid Breweries and Distilleries 60 Geekay Wires 61 Diamines and Chemicals 62 KM Sugar Mills 63 AVP Infracon 64 Associated Stone Industries (Kotah) 65 DRC Systems India 66 Capital Trade Links 67 Landmarc Leisure Corporation 68 Arvee Laboratories 69 Jattashankar Industries 70 Chemkart India 71 Speb Adhesives 72 Lakshmi Mills Company 73 Neochem Bio Solutions 74 Avi Ansh Textile 75 Vibrant Global Capital 76 Aaradhya Disposal 77 Matrix Geo Solutions 78 Invicta Diagnostic 79 Telge Projects 80 Fortis Malar Hospitals 81 Slone Infosystems 82 Super Sales India 83 Classic Electrodes India 84 Shervani Industrial Syndicate 85 Siyaram Recycling Industries 86 The Phosphate Company Limited 87 Jhandewalas Foods 88 Danube Industries 89 HP Cotton Textiles 90 Bodhtree Consulting 91 KK Shah Hospitals 92 Stanrose Maf. Investment and Finance 93 TGB Banquets and Hotels 94 Dalmia Industrial Development 95 Bombay Talkies 96 Clio Infotech 97 Unjha Formulations 98 Integra Capital 99 Promact Plastics 100 Olympic Cards

19 May

S.no. Company Name 1 Bharat Electronics 2 Bharat Petroleum Corporation 3 Mankind Pharma 4 Zydus Lifesciences 5 PI Industries 6 Anthem Biosciences 7 Hatsun Agro Products 8 Godawari Power & Ispat 9 BASF India 10 Fine Organics Industries 11 PG Electroplast 12 Shaily Engineering Plastics 13 Trident 14 BLS International Services 15 RITES 16 Eureka Forbes 17 Viyash Scientific 18 BlackBuck 19 Healthcare Global Enterprises 20 Karnataka Bank 21 ASK Automotive 22 TSF Investments 23 Orkla India 24 Zee Entertainment Enterprises 25 Dynamatic Technologies 26 Safari Industries (India) 27 Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals 28 Nephrocare Health Services 29 PTC India 30 PNC Infratech 31 C. E. Info Systems (MapmyIndia) 32 Dhanuka Agritech 33 WPIL 34 BOSCH HOME COMFORT INDIA 35 J Kumar Infraprojects 36 Bhagiradh Chemicals and Industries 37 Kirloskar Industries 38 Dishman Carbogen Amcis 39 Share India Securities 40 Shankara Buildpro 41 Prince Pipes & Fittings 42 KDDL 43 Mayur Uniquoters 44 Borosil 45 Siyaram Silk Mills 46 Automotive Axles 47 Dredging Corporation India 48 Alembic 49 Hindware Home Innovation 50 Kwality Pharmaceuticals 51 Disa India 52 Exicom Tele-Systems 53 Asian Energy Services 54 United Foodbrands 55 AYM Syntex 56 Bluspring Enterprises 57 Jay Bharat Maruti 58 Synergy Green Industries 59 Advent Hotels International 60 Tamilnadu Petroproducts 61 United Polyfab Gujarat 62 Kopran 63 Petro Carbon and Chemicals 64 Nurture Well Industries 65 SPEL Semiconductor 66 Mindteck (India) 67 Om Power Transmission 68 INNOVASSYNTH TECHNOLOGIES (INDIA) 69 Investment and Precision Castings 70 INDO SMC 71 ZIM Laboratories 72 Amanta Healthcare 73 Shri Jagdamba Polymers 74 Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols 75 Speciality Restaurants 76 Orient Bell 77 R K Swamy 78 Shree Rama Newsprint 79 Sigma Solve 80 Banswara Syntex 81 Dev Accelerator 82 GTV Engineering 83 Transworld Shipping Lines 84 Josts Engineers Company 85 Kaycee Industries 86 Adcounty Media India 87 Jayshree Tea and Industries 88 Surana Telecom and Power 89 DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals 90 Digicontent 91 S D Retail 92 BCPL Railway Infrastructure 93 BSL 94 Escorp Asset Management 95 Chetana Education 96 Ultracab India 97 Waa Solar 98 Mega Corporation 99 WSFx Global Pay 100 Future Market Networks 101 IB Infotech Enterprises 102 Presstonic Engineering 103 Flex Foods 104 Sofcom Systems 105 Jindal Hotels 106 Manugraph Industries 107 Lee and Nee Softwares (Exports) 108 Poona Dal and Oil Industries 109 Franklin Industries 110 CHALLANI CAPITAL 111 Ramsons Projects 112 Megri Soft 113 Laxmi Cotspin 114 Ventura Textiles Corporation 115 Regal Entertainment and Consultants 116 Shivamshree Businesses 117 UR SUGAR INDUSTRIES

20 May

S.no. Company Name 1 Grasim Industries 2 Samvardhana Motherson International 3 Apollo Hospitals Enterprises 4 Bosch 5 Lenskart Solutions 6 Jubilant Foodworks 7 Metro Brands 8 Honeywell Automation 9 LMW 10 International Gemological Institute 11 Medplus Health Services 12 Action Construction Equipment 13 Amagi Media Labs 14 JK Lakshmi Cement 15 Garware Technical Fibres 16 Saatvik Green Energy 17 AGI Infra 18 Hemisphere Properties India 19 Moschip Technologies 20 Indiqube Spaces 21 IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals 22 Arvind SmartSpaces 23 Sanghvi Movers 24 Carysil 25 Xpro India 26 Veedol Corporation 27 Dr Agrawals Eye Hospital 28 TeamLease Services 29 Protean eGov Technologies 30 Talbros Automotive Components 31 Krishna Defence And Allied Industries 32 Walchandnagar Industries 33 Mirc Electronics 34 GPT Infraprojects 35 Ultramarine and Pigments 36 Capital India Finance 37 Borosil Scientific 38 ORIENTAL AROMATICS Ltd. 39 Remus Pharmaceuticals 40 Control Print 41 DPSC 42 OBSC Perfection 43 Innovana Thinklabs 44 Integra Engineering India 45 Voith Paper Fabrics 46 Influx Healthtech 47 Vishal Fabrics 48 Neptune Petrochemicals 49 Batliboi 50 HCL Infosystems 51 Kesoram Industries 52 Kaya 53 Qualitek Labs 54 DCM Shriram Industries 55 DJ Mediaprint & Logistics 56 Prime Fresh 57 Akiko Global Services 58 Blue Water Logistics 59 Brand Concepts 60 United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company 61 Vibhor Steel Tubes 62 Shreyans Industries 63 Bhilwara Technical Textiles 64 Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems 65 Rudra Global Infra Products 66 Murudeshwar Ceramics 67 Khadim India 68 Chatha Foods 69 Tainwala Chemicals and Plastics (India) 70 The Byke Hospitality 71 Aeron Composite 72 KIFS Financial Services 73 AMJ Land 74 ATV Projects India 75 EYANTRA VENTURES 76 KANORIA ENERGY & INFRASTRUCTURE 77 Supra Pacific Financial Services 78 Sambhaav Media 79 Somi Conveyor Beltings 80 Dhoot Industrial Finance 81 Prima Plastics 82 Rajnandini Metal 83 Rajshree Sugars and Chemicals 84 Gabion Technologies India 85 HOMRE 86 Punjab Communications 87 Mysore Petro Chemicals 88 Defrail Technologies 89 Sharika Enterprises 90 Pentagon Rubber 91 The Phosphate Company Limited 92 Welcast Steels 93 Rasandik Engineering Industries (India) 94 Swastika Castal 95 Phoenix Overseas 96 GRAMEVA 97 Neo Infracon 98 Yash Management and Financial Services 99 Eastern Treads 100 El Forge 101 Vision Cinemas 102 Looks Health Services 103 Sea TV Network

21 May

S.no. Company Name 1 Life Insurance Corporation of India 2 ITC 3 LG Electronics India 4 GAIL India 5 Aurobindo Pharma 6 FSN E-Commerce Ventures Nykaa 7 Prestige Estates Projects 8 Page Industries 9 Sun TV Network 10 Emami 11 Bikaji Foods International 12 Dr Agarwals Health Care 13 Engineers India 14 Happy Forgings 15 Honasa Consumer 16 Va Tech Wabag 17 Sudeep Pharma 18 LE Travenues Technology (IXIGO) 19 Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers 20 WeWork India Management 21 ICRA 22 Sharda Motor Industries 23 India Tourism Development Corporation 24 Datamatics Global Services 25 Laxmi Organic Industries 26 Lux Industries 27 GMM Pfaudler 28 Ashoka Buildcon 29 Vaibhav Global 30 Flair Writing Industries 31 Shanti Educational Initiatives Limited 32 RPSG Ventures 33 Sandhar Technologies 34 Ganesha Ecosphere 35 Nucleus Software Exports 36 Mahanagar Telephone Nigam 37 Balmer Lawrie Investment 38 Suraksha Diagnostic 39 Ramco System 40 Dolat Algotech 41 Igarashi Motors 42 TGV Sraac 43 Centrum Capital 44 ADC India Communications 45 Century Enka 46 Electrotherm (India) 47 Bodal Chemicals 48 Arihant Capital Markets 49 Aryaman Financial Services 50 Xchanging Solutions 51 Cheviot Company 52 Urja Global 53 Haldyn Glass 54 DCM Shriram International 55 Credo Brands Marketing 56 Sinclairs Hotels 57 Creative Graphics Solutions India 58 Trejhara Solutions Limited 59 Avana Electrosystems 60 Spencer Retail 61 Oil Country Tubular 62 Frog Innovations 63 India Gelatine and Chemicals 64 Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprise 65 BDH Industries 66 Music Broadcast 67 Rossell India 68 TT 69 IVP 70 AksharChem (India) 71 Mayasheel Ventures 72 Duroply Industries Limited 73 Krebs Biochemicals & Industries 74 Glittke Granites 75 Globe Enterprises India 76 Shree OSFM E-Mobility 77 Total Transport Systems 78 Digidrive Distributors 79 Flomic Global Logistics 80 Transcorp International 81 Polychem 82 Bhatia Colour Chem 83 Generic Pharmasec 84 Baba Arts 85 Hybrid Financial Services 86 Jamshri Realty 87 Ritesh International 88 Akshar Spintex 89 Medi-Caps 90 Hawa Engineers 91 Vani Commercials 92 Khandwala Securities 93 Khoobsurat 94 Southern Latex 95 Madhusudan Industries 96 Sabrimala Industries 97 East Buildtech 98 Dalal Street Investments 99 BFL Asset Finvest 100 BNR Udyog 101 IGC Foils 102 Filmcity Media 103 Sun Retail 104 Jalan Transolutions

22 May

S.no. Company Name 1 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries 2 Hindalco Industries 3 Eicher Motors 4 Torrent Pharmaceuticals 5 Info Edge India 6 Colgate Palmolive (India) 7 The Ramco Cements 8 Century Plyboards 9 Jubilant Pharmova 10 Minda Corporation 11 Shilpa Medicare 12 Star Cement 13 Maharashtra Seamless 14 TTK Prestige 15 Kovai Medical Center and Hospital 16 Indigo Paints 17 Electronics Mart India 18 Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases 19 Unichem Laboratories 20 EIH Associated Hotels 21 Jindal Drilling Industries 22 Godavari Biorefineries 23 Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation 24 Syncom Formulations 25 Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd. 26 Excel Industries 27 Industrial and Prudential Investment Company 28 DAM Capital Advisors 29 Excelsoft Technologies 30 SKM Egg Products Export (India) 31 TVS Electronics 32 Ganesh Consumer Products 33 Pudumjee Paper Products Limited 34 Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers 35 Australian Premium Solar India 36 20 Microns 37 S Chand and Company Limited 38 Modison 39 Birla Cable 40 Swiss Military Consumer Goods 41 Lehar Footwears 42 Trident Techlabs 43 TechD Cybersecurity 44 Talbros Engineering 45 Manomay Tex India 46 Balgopal Commercial 47 Multibase India 48 VTM 49 HVAX Technologies 50 Patel Chem Specialities 51 Envirotech Systems 52 Milkfood 53 Swadeshi Polytex 54 National Fittings 55 Anand Rayons 56 Shyam Century Ferrous 57 CG-Vak Software and Exports 58 Modern Dairies 59 Sarthak Metals 60 Ceenik Exports (India) 61 Sal Automotive 62 Vippy Spinpro 63 Chartered Logistics 64 Bacil Pharma 65 Vishal Bearings 66 Indobell Insulations 67 Saven Technologies 68 Gini Silk Mills 69 Vandan Foods 70 Ashirwad Steel and Industries 71 Aditya Spinners 72 Radiowalla Network 73 Medico Intercontinental Limited 74 Regent Enterprises 75 IITL Projects 76 Raw Edge Industrial Solutions 77 ACE Integrated Solutions 78 Modern Steels 79 Mid India Industries 80 Voltaire Leasing & Finance 81 Ashiana Agro Industries

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About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.