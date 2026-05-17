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Q4 results 2026: BEL to LIC among 500 companies to declare Q4 results next week; full list here

Q4 results 2026: More than 500 companies will release their Q4 results in the coming week. Here's preview and date-wise full list companies to declare earnings next week.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published17 May 2026, 12:06 PM IST
Q4 results: Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Ola Electric Mobility, JSW Cement, Bharat Electronics (BEL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Lenskart Solutions, Grasim Industries are among the marquee companies to declare their Q4 results 2026 next week.
Q4 results: Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Ola Electric Mobility, JSW Cement, Bharat Electronics (BEL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Lenskart Solutions, Grasim Industries are among the marquee companies to declare their Q4 results 2026 next week.(Pixabay)
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Q4 results 2026: The earnings season is all set to enter its sixth week as more than 500 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026, in the coming week.

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Ola Electric Mobility, JSW Cement, Bharat Electronics (BEL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Lenskart Solutions, Grasim Industries, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), ITC, and Nykaa are among the marquee companies to declare their Q4 results 2026 next week.

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“The upcoming week will also remain crucial from an earnings perspective. Major heavyweight companies including Hindalco Industries, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, and Eicher Motors are scheduled to announce results, which could significantly influence sectoral momentum,” said Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth.

Also Read | How are Sensex and Nifty 50 likely to perform next week amid US-Iran war?

On Friday, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 ended their two-session gaining streak on Friday, May 15, amid profit booking triggered by weak global sentiment, a sharp rise in crude oil prices, and the rupee slipping to a fresh record low against the US dollar. The Sensex declined 161 points, or 0.21%, to close at 75,237.99, while the Nifty 50 dropped 46 points, or 0.19%, to settle at 23,643.50.

IOC Q4 results preview

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects refinery throughput to rise 4% year-on-year (YoY) to 19.3mmt. The brokerage firm further anticipates GRM at $19/bbl, with gross marketing margin at 2/lit.

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“Petchem cracks have remained subdued, which should have a bearing on the company’s petchem division,” the firm said.

Meanwhile, Kotak Institutional Equities expects IOCL’s adjusted EBITDA to decline 22% qoq (up 5.6% yoy). While the impact of sharply elevated crude oil prices in March will mostly be seen in 1QFY26, RM costs will rise on higher oil prices and a weak INR.

It further noted that while reported GRM will look optically strong, marketing losses will be high on both own refinery productions and on third-party product purchases. With sharply higher prices, LPG under-recoveries should increase despite lower volumes, it said.

“We assume (1) reported GRM of US$16/bbl (versus US$7.9/bbl yoy, US$12.2/bbl qoq); (2) crude throughput at 19.7 mmt (up 6.1% yoy. up 1.3% qoq); (3) auto fuel under-recovery of ~Rs105 bn (versus ~Rs43 bn over-recovery qoq, Rs69 bn over-recovery yoy); (4) 4QFY26 losses on domestic LPG of Rs37 bn (versus Rs9.6 bn qoq); (5) LPG compensation of Rs36.2 bn; and (6) adventitious gain of ~US$4/bbl in both refining and marketing,” the firm said.

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Nykaa Q4 results preview

MOFSL expects revenue to grow 26% YoY, with BPC likely delivering ~24% YoY growth in both GMV and NSV. Overall, 4Q growth remains steady with margin normalisation post festivities.

The brokerage firm expects the fashion segment to grow 33% YoY in NSV, with early signs of recovery now visible; EBITDA near breakeven at -0.2% of NSV.

Contribution margins in beauty should expand by 40bp, though EBITDA margin may contract 40bp QoQ due to a high 3Q festive base and continued investments.

“Key watchpoints include demand trends in BPC, brand expansion, House of Nykaa contribution across segments, and margin outlook,” the firm said.

Ola Electric Q4 results preview

Kotak expects Ola Electric's revenues to decline by 51% yoy driven by (1) 59% yoy decline in volumes and 8% yoy increase in ASPs due to higher PLI accrual and higher mix of motorcycles.

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“We expect the company to report EBITDA loss of Rs2.2 bn in 4QFY26 versus EBITDA loss of Rs6.9 bn in 4QFY26FY25. Reduction in losses will be driven by (1) lower provisions on a yoy basis, (2) costcontrol measures and (3) higher mix of Gen-3 platform partly offset by negative operating leverage,” the firm said.

Also Read | Stocks to buy under ₹100: Sumeet Bagadia recommends 3 shares to buy on Monday

Here's a list of companies to declare Q4 results 2026 between 18 May to 22 May -

18 May

S.no.Company Name
1Indian Oil Corporation
2GE Vernova TD India
3Astral Limited
4Timken India
5Indraprastha Gas
6Jain Resource Recycling
7Triveni Turbine
8JSW Cement
9Zydus Wellness
10Ola Electric Mobility
11DOMS Industries
12Afcons Infrastructure
13Strides Pharma Science
14Apollo Micro Systems
15SEDEMAC Mechatronics
16Gujarat Narmada Valley Fert & Chem.
17JK Paper
18Ajax Engineering
19Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company
20Electrosteel Castings
21Puravankara
22Subros
23VRL Logistics
24Seshaasai Technologies
25Seamec
26Shivalik Bimetal Controls
2763 Moons Technologies
28Baazar Style Retail
29John Cockerill India
30HLE Glascoat
31Yasho Industries
32Cantabil Retail India
33Rishabh Instruments
34BLS E-Services
35Garuda Construction and Engineering
36Associated Alcohol and Breweries
37Digitide Solutions
38IG Petrochemicals
39Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar Exports
40Shree Pushkar Chemicals and Fertilisers
41Nelcast
42Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures
43Monte Carlo Fashions
44GPT Healthcare
45Bharat Parenterals Limited
46BEML Land Assets
47Swaraj Suiting
48Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals and Fertilizers
49Exhicon Events Media Solutions
50Visaka Industries
51OnMobile Global
52Manba Finance
53Tirupati Forge
54Aryaman Capital Markets
55Goel Construction Company
56Rama Phosphates
57Atlantaa
58Tera Software
59Cupid Breweries and Distilleries
60Geekay Wires
61Diamines and Chemicals
62KM Sugar Mills
63AVP Infracon
64Associated Stone Industries (Kotah)
65DRC Systems India
66Capital Trade Links
67Landmarc Leisure Corporation
68Arvee Laboratories
69Jattashankar Industries
70Chemkart India
71Speb Adhesives
72Lakshmi Mills Company
73Neochem Bio Solutions
74Avi Ansh Textile
75Vibrant Global Capital
76Aaradhya Disposal
77Matrix Geo Solutions
78Invicta Diagnostic
79Telge Projects
80Fortis Malar Hospitals
81Slone Infosystems
82Super Sales India
83Classic Electrodes India
84Shervani Industrial Syndicate
85Siyaram Recycling Industries
86The Phosphate Company Limited
87Jhandewalas Foods
88Danube Industries
89HP Cotton Textiles
90Bodhtree Consulting
91KK Shah Hospitals
92Stanrose Maf. Investment and Finance
93TGB Banquets and Hotels
94Dalmia Industrial Development
95Bombay Talkies
96Clio Infotech
97Unjha Formulations
98Integra Capital
99Promact Plastics
100Olympic Cards

19 May

S.no.Company Name
1Bharat Electronics
2Bharat Petroleum Corporation
3Mankind Pharma
4Zydus Lifesciences
5PI Industries
6Anthem Biosciences
7Hatsun Agro Products
8Godawari Power & Ispat
9BASF India
10Fine Organics Industries
11PG Electroplast
12Shaily Engineering Plastics
13Trident
14BLS International Services
15RITES
16Eureka Forbes
17Viyash Scientific
18BlackBuck
19Healthcare Global Enterprises
20Karnataka Bank
21ASK Automotive
22TSF Investments
23Orkla India
24Zee Entertainment Enterprises
25Dynamatic Technologies
26Safari Industries (India)
27Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals
28Nephrocare Health Services
29PTC India
30PNC Infratech
31C. E. Info Systems (MapmyIndia)
32Dhanuka Agritech
33WPIL
34BOSCH HOME COMFORT INDIA
35J Kumar Infraprojects
36Bhagiradh Chemicals and Industries
37Kirloskar Industries
38Dishman Carbogen Amcis
39Share India Securities
40Shankara Buildpro
41Prince Pipes & Fittings
42KDDL
43Mayur Uniquoters
44Borosil
45Siyaram Silk Mills
46Automotive Axles
47Dredging Corporation India
48Alembic
49Hindware Home Innovation
50Kwality Pharmaceuticals
51Disa India
52Exicom Tele-Systems
53Asian Energy Services
54United Foodbrands
55AYM Syntex
56Bluspring Enterprises
57Jay Bharat Maruti
58Synergy Green Industries
59Advent Hotels International
60Tamilnadu Petroproducts
61United Polyfab Gujarat
62Kopran
63Petro Carbon and Chemicals
64Nurture Well Industries
65SPEL Semiconductor
66Mindteck (India)
67Om Power Transmission
68INNOVASSYNTH TECHNOLOGIES (INDIA)
69Investment and Precision Castings
70INDO SMC
71ZIM Laboratories
72Amanta Healthcare
73Shri Jagdamba Polymers
74Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols
75Speciality Restaurants
76Orient Bell
77R K Swamy
78Shree Rama Newsprint
79Sigma Solve
80Banswara Syntex
81Dev Accelerator
82GTV Engineering
83Transworld Shipping Lines
84Josts Engineers Company
85Kaycee Industries
86Adcounty Media India
87Jayshree Tea and Industries
88Surana Telecom and Power
89DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals
90Digicontent
91S D Retail
92BCPL Railway Infrastructure
93BSL
94Escorp Asset Management
95Chetana Education
96Ultracab India
97Waa Solar
98Mega Corporation
99WSFx Global Pay
100Future Market Networks
101IB Infotech Enterprises
102Presstonic Engineering
103Flex Foods
104Sofcom Systems
105Jindal Hotels
106Manugraph Industries
107Lee and Nee Softwares (Exports)
108Poona Dal and Oil Industries
109Franklin Industries
110CHALLANI CAPITAL
111Ramsons Projects
112Megri Soft
113Laxmi Cotspin
114Ventura Textiles Corporation
115Regal Entertainment and Consultants
116Shivamshree Businesses
117UR SUGAR INDUSTRIES

20 May

S.no.Company Name
1Grasim Industries
2Samvardhana Motherson International
3Apollo Hospitals Enterprises
4Bosch
5Lenskart Solutions
6Jubilant Foodworks
7Metro Brands
8Honeywell Automation
9LMW
10International Gemological Institute
11Medplus Health Services
12Action Construction Equipment
13Amagi Media Labs
14JK Lakshmi Cement
15Garware Technical Fibres
16Saatvik Green Energy
17AGI Infra
18Hemisphere Properties India
19Moschip Technologies
20Indiqube Spaces
21IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals
22Arvind SmartSpaces
23Sanghvi Movers
24Carysil
25Xpro India
26Veedol Corporation
27Dr Agrawals Eye Hospital
28TeamLease Services
29Protean eGov Technologies
30Talbros Automotive Components
31Krishna Defence And Allied Industries
32Walchandnagar Industries
33Mirc Electronics
34GPT Infraprojects
35Ultramarine and Pigments
36Capital India Finance
37Borosil Scientific
38ORIENTAL AROMATICS Ltd.
39Remus Pharmaceuticals
40Control Print
41DPSC
42OBSC Perfection
43Innovana Thinklabs
44Integra Engineering India
45Voith Paper Fabrics
46Influx Healthtech
47Vishal Fabrics
48Neptune Petrochemicals
49Batliboi
50HCL Infosystems
51Kesoram Industries
52Kaya
53Qualitek Labs
54DCM Shriram Industries
55DJ Mediaprint & Logistics
56Prime Fresh
57Akiko Global Services
58Blue Water Logistics
59Brand Concepts
60United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company
61Vibhor Steel Tubes
62Shreyans Industries
63Bhilwara Technical Textiles
64Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems
65Rudra Global Infra Products
66Murudeshwar Ceramics
67Khadim India
68Chatha Foods
69Tainwala Chemicals and Plastics (India)
70The Byke Hospitality
71Aeron Composite
72KIFS Financial Services
73AMJ Land
74ATV Projects India
75EYANTRA VENTURES
76KANORIA ENERGY & INFRASTRUCTURE
77Supra Pacific Financial Services
78Sambhaav Media
79Somi Conveyor Beltings
80Dhoot Industrial Finance
81Prima Plastics
82Rajnandini Metal
83Rajshree Sugars and Chemicals
84Gabion Technologies India
85HOMRE
86Punjab Communications
87Mysore Petro Chemicals
88Defrail Technologies
89Sharika Enterprises
90Pentagon Rubber
91The Phosphate Company Limited
92Welcast Steels
93Rasandik Engineering Industries (India)
94Swastika Castal
95Phoenix Overseas
96GRAMEVA
97Neo Infracon
98Yash Management and Financial Services
99Eastern Treads
100El Forge
101Vision Cinemas
102Looks Health Services
103Sea TV Network

21 May

S.no.Company Name
1Life Insurance Corporation of India
2ITC
3LG Electronics India
4GAIL India
5Aurobindo Pharma
6FSN E-Commerce Ventures Nykaa
7Prestige Estates Projects
8Page Industries
9Sun TV Network
10Emami
11Bikaji Foods International
12Dr Agarwals Health Care
13Engineers India
14Happy Forgings
15Honasa Consumer
16Va Tech Wabag
17Sudeep Pharma
18LE Travenues Technology (IXIGO)
19Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers
20WeWork India Management
21ICRA
22Sharda Motor Industries
23India Tourism Development Corporation
24Datamatics Global Services
25Laxmi Organic Industries
26Lux Industries
27GMM Pfaudler
28Ashoka Buildcon
29Vaibhav Global
30Flair Writing Industries
31Shanti Educational Initiatives Limited
32RPSG Ventures
33Sandhar Technologies
34Ganesha Ecosphere
35Nucleus Software Exports
36Mahanagar Telephone Nigam
37Balmer Lawrie Investment
38Suraksha Diagnostic
39Ramco System
40Dolat Algotech
41Igarashi Motors
42TGV Sraac
43Centrum Capital
44ADC India Communications
45Century Enka
46Electrotherm (India)
47Bodal Chemicals
48Arihant Capital Markets
49Aryaman Financial Services
50Xchanging Solutions
51Cheviot Company
52Urja Global
53Haldyn Glass
54DCM Shriram International
55Credo Brands Marketing
56Sinclairs Hotels
57Creative Graphics Solutions India
58Trejhara Solutions Limited
59Avana Electrosystems
60Spencer Retail
61Oil Country Tubular
62Frog Innovations
63India Gelatine and Chemicals
64Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprise
65BDH Industries
66Music Broadcast
67Rossell India
68TT
69IVP
70AksharChem (India)
71Mayasheel Ventures
72Duroply Industries Limited
73Krebs Biochemicals & Industries
74Glittke Granites
75Globe Enterprises India
76Shree OSFM E-Mobility
77Total Transport Systems
78Digidrive Distributors
79Flomic Global Logistics
80Transcorp International
81Polychem
82Bhatia Colour Chem
83Generic Pharmasec
84Baba Arts
85Hybrid Financial Services
86Jamshri Realty
87Ritesh International
88Akshar Spintex
89Medi-Caps
90Hawa Engineers
91Vani Commercials
92Khandwala Securities
93Khoobsurat
94Southern Latex
95Madhusudan Industries
96Sabrimala Industries
97East Buildtech
98Dalal Street Investments
99BFL Asset Finvest
100BNR Udyog
101IGC Foils
102Filmcity Media
103Sun Retail
104Jalan Transolutions

22 May

S.no.Company Name
1Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
2Hindalco Industries
3Eicher Motors
4Torrent Pharmaceuticals
5Info Edge India
6Colgate Palmolive (India)
7The Ramco Cements
8Century Plyboards
9Jubilant Pharmova
10Minda Corporation
11Shilpa Medicare
12Star Cement
13Maharashtra Seamless
14TTK Prestige
15Kovai Medical Center and Hospital
16Indigo Paints
17Electronics Mart India
18Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases
19Unichem Laboratories
20EIH Associated Hotels
21Jindal Drilling Industries
22Godavari Biorefineries
23Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation
24Syncom Formulations
25Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd.
26Excel Industries
27Industrial and Prudential Investment Company
28DAM Capital Advisors
29Excelsoft Technologies
30SKM Egg Products Export (India)
31TVS Electronics
32Ganesh Consumer Products
33Pudumjee Paper Products Limited
34Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers
35Australian Premium Solar India
3620 Microns
37S Chand and Company Limited
38Modison
39Birla Cable
40Swiss Military Consumer Goods
41Lehar Footwears
42Trident Techlabs
43TechD Cybersecurity
44Talbros Engineering
45Manomay Tex India
46Balgopal Commercial
47Multibase India
48VTM
49HVAX Technologies
50Patel Chem Specialities
51Envirotech Systems
52Milkfood
53Swadeshi Polytex
54National Fittings
55Anand Rayons
56Shyam Century Ferrous
57CG-Vak Software and Exports
58Modern Dairies
59Sarthak Metals
60Ceenik Exports (India)
61Sal Automotive
62Vippy Spinpro
63Chartered Logistics
64Bacil Pharma
65Vishal Bearings
66Indobell Insulations
67Saven Technologies
68Gini Silk Mills
69Vandan Foods
70Ashirwad Steel and Industries
71Aditya Spinners
72Radiowalla Network
73Medico Intercontinental Limited
74Regent Enterprises
75IITL Projects
76Raw Edge Industrial Solutions
77ACE Integrated Solutions
78Modern Steels
79Mid India Industries
80Voltaire Leasing & Finance
81Ashiana Agro Industries

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More

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