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Q4 results today: RVNL, Suzlon Energy, NBCC to Container Corporation - 160 companies to announce earnings on 25 May 2026

Q4 results today: RVNL, Suzlon Energy, NBCC to Container Corporation - 160 companies to announce earnings on 25 May 2026

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published25 May 2026, 08:43 AM IST
Q4 results today: RVNL, Suzlon Energy, NBCC to Container Corporation - 160 companies to announce earnings on 25 May 2026
Q4 results today: RVNL, Suzlon Energy, NBCC to Container Corporation - 160 companies to announce earnings on 25 May 2026
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Q4 Results today: The Q4 earnings season is drawing to a close, with around 160 companies scheduled to announce their March quarter results on Monday, 25 May.

Key companies set to report their earnings include Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Awfis Space Solutions, Container Corporation of India, Entero Healthcare Solutions, Krsnaa Diagnostics, NBCC (India), Pace Digitek, Pine Labs, Hitachi Energy India, Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL), Suzlon Energy, Tracxn Technologies, TVS Supply Chain Solutions and Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services.

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Investors will closely track these results for insights into sectoral trends and corporate performance at the end of FY26.

(more to come)

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

Aditya Birla FashionAditya Birla Fashion & RetailQ4 Results
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