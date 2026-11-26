Mumbai: Indian companies have raised more through qualified institutional placements (QIPs) and preferential issues in the first eight months of this fiscal year than in the whole of fiscal year 2026 (FY26), as attractive valuations draw institutional investors and promoters step up participation. Analysts expect the momentum to sustain in the coming months.
Listed companies raised ₹1.61 trillion through preferential issues across 765 allotments between April and 13 November, exceeding the ₹1.48 trillion raised through 1,307 issues in FY26, according to Prime Database data. QIP fundraising also rose to ₹85,502 crore across 42 issues, from ₹62,954 crore across 29 issues in FY26.