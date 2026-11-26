Mumbai: Indian companies have raised more through qualified institutional placements (QIPs) and preferential issues in the first eight months of this fiscal year than in the whole of fiscal year 2026 (FY26), as attractive valuations draw institutional investors and promoters step up participation. Analysts expect the momentum to sustain in the coming months.
Mumbai: Indian companies have raised more through qualified institutional placements (QIPs) and preferential issues in the first eight months of this fiscal year than in the whole of fiscal year 2026 (FY26), as attractive valuations draw institutional investors and promoters step up participation. Analysts expect the momentum to sustain in the coming months.
Listed companies raised ₹1.61 trillion through preferential issues across 765 allotments between April and 13 November, exceeding the ₹1.48 trillion raised through 1,307 issues in FY26, according to Prime Database data. QIP fundraising also rose to ₹85,502 crore across 42 issues, from ₹62,954 crore across 29 issues in FY26.
Listed companies raised ₹1.61 trillion through preferential issues across 765 allotments between April and 13 November, exceeding the ₹1.48 trillion raised through 1,307 issues in FY26, according to Prime Database data. QIP fundraising also rose to ₹85,502 crore across 42 issues, from ₹62,954 crore across 29 issues in FY26.
The surge marks a turnaround in equity fundraising, particularly through QIPs, which lost momentum in FY26. Preferential fundraising nearly doubled in FY26 from ₹80,325 crore in FY25, while QIP mobilization more than halved from a record ₹1.32 trillion. The latest figures point to a revival in institutional placements and an even sharper rise in preferential allotments, with promoters accounting for a larger share of the latter.
The Nifty 50 and the Sensex fell 3-4% between March and July after the West Asia war broke out, easing valuations significantly. The Nifty 50's 12-month forward price-to-earnings multiple dropped to around 16-17 times during this period, well below its 10-year average of 20.9 times, Bloomberg data showed. Relatively attractive valuations drew strong mutual fund interest in QIPs, supporting the increase in fundraising, said Eshaan Lazarus, founder and chief executive of digital broking platform 021 Trade.
Analysts expect fundraising to sustain its pace through the rest of FY27, led by larger companies, but warn that rate hikes by the RBI or US Federal Reserve, or a spike in crude oil prices, could trigger a market correction and shut the QIP window.
A QIP allows a listed company to raise fresh capital by issuing shares to qualified institutional buyers, such as mutual funds, insurance companies and foreign portfolio investors. A preferential issue, by contrast, involves allotting shares to a select group of investors, which may include promoters, existing shareholders and other investors, rather than offering them to the broader public.
Valuation attraction
The headline numbers, however, are heavily influenced by a handful of large transactions across both fundraising routes. The five largest QIPs—by Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Finance, JSW Infrastructure, Persistent Systems and JSW Energy—raised a combined ₹42,467 crore, accounting for nearly half of the total QIP mobilisation in FY27 so far. Adani Enterprises alone raised ₹15,000 crore, followed by Bajaj Finance at ₹11,700 crore.
Fundraising peaked at more than ₹25,000 crore in July, driven in part by Adani Enterprises’ issuance, following mobilisation of nearly ₹17,000 crore in June, bolstered by JSW Infrastructure’s issue, said Pranav Haldea, managing director of Prime Database. While QIPs typically gain popularity in bull markets, large companies managed to attract significant investor interest following the sharp market correction in March, Haldea added.
Mutual funds accounted for nearly 60% of the ₹46,468 crore allocated to QIP allottees. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) accounted for another 30%, with insurance companies making up the remainder, according to the data. These figures, however, cover only the large allottees disclosed in the database and not the entire investor base.
Preferential fundraising
Promoters have emerged as the biggest drivers of preferential fundraising in FY27 so far, accounting for nearly 60% of the total funds raised, compared with around 40% for non-promoter investors. This marks a reversal from FY26, when non-promoters accounted for nearly 60% of preferential issuances, according to Prime Database.
Promoters are increasingly willing to commit their own capital to support companies’ growth plans, rather than depend entirely on external funding, particularly in a rising interest rate environment, said Haldea.
Following the RBI’s 25-basis-point rate hike in October, borrowing costs have risen further, said Ravi Singh, chief research officer at Master Capital Services. The 10-year bond yield has climbed to 7.24%, even pushing up the government’s borrowing costs to a three-year high, Singh noted. With debt becoming costlier and the Nifty trading near its five-year median valuation, companies are increasingly favouring equity over debt, he said.
Large companies dominate
Large companies are also using preferential share issues to shore up their balance sheets and create headroom for additional structured debt to fund future project execution, said Shekaar Subramanian, a private credit fund manager at Sundaram Alternates. Mid-sized companies, which may lack comparable access to equity markets, are increasingly turning to private credit for bespoke, cash-flow-backed loans to fund growth without prematurely diluting promoter stakes, he added.
The concentration of fundraising is also evident in the size of individual preferential allotments. The five largest issuances accounted for nearly two-thirds of the total funds raised through this route in FY27 so far, according to Prime Database.
Shriram Finance, Bharti Airtel, RBL Bank, Coforge and Jio Financial Services together raised about ₹1.2 trillion, with Shriram Finance’s nearly ₹40,000-crore allotment to MUFG Bank being the largest.
Financial services lead
Financial services companies featured prominently across both fundraising routes. Bajaj Finance and Poonawalla Fincorp were among the largest QIP issuers, while Shriram Finance, RBL Bank, Jio Financial Services, Sammaan Capital and Aditya Birla Capital featured among the major preferential issuers.
Infrastructure, energy and industrial companies also drove sizable QIPs, including those by Adani Enterprises, JSW Infrastructure, JSW Energy, Adani Energy Solutions, ACME Solar, APAR Industries and Bharat Forge. Technology firms such as Persistent Systems, Coforge, Netweb Technologies and Sterlite Technologies further underscored the breadth of companies tapping equity markets.
Financial services firms are raising equity to fund growth and strengthen their capital buffers, while technology companies are using the proceeds to expand their businesses and finance acquisitions, said Subramanian. Power, renewable energy and infrastructure companies, meanwhile, are turning to equity to reduce debt and fund projects that take years to generate returns, making them harder to finance through conventional bank loans, he added.
Singh of Master Capital Services expects fundraising to sustain its current pace through the rest of FY27, led by larger companies. However, further rate hikes by the RBI or US Federal Reserve in December, or a spike in crude oil prices, could trigger a market correction and close the equity fund raising window sooner than expected, he warned.