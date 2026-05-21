Q-Line Biotech IPO Day 1: Issue subscribed over 2x, NIIs steal the show. Check GMP, issue details

The Q-Line Biotech initial public offering (IPO) began on Thursday, 21 May, and will end on Monday, 25 May. Q-Line Biotech IPO price band is set at ₹326 to ₹343 per equity share, with a face value of ₹10 per share.

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Investors can bid for a minimum of 400 equity shares, with the option to acquire additional shares in increments of 400.

Founded in 2010, Q-Line Biotech is engaged in the creation, production, and marketing of diagnostic reagents, kits, point-of-care (POC) devices, and consumables, as well as the production, importation, and distribution of diagnostic equipment designed to meet various healthcare requirements.

Since 2013, the firm has provided diagnostic equipment and in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) products, either directly or through distributors, to diagnostic laboratories, hospitals, and medical colleges.

Q-Line Biotech’s primary manufacturing areas encompass reagents for clinical chemistry, haematology, immunodiagnostics, and molecular diagnostics, as well as rapid tests and POC devices. The company also produces and distributes IVD and pathology instruments and devices.

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As of 31 December 2025, the firm was capable of producing almost 1.4 million kits in the haematology, clinical chemistry, and rapid/ELISA categories, in addition to having the capacity for 1,200 Selectra machines.

In terms of finances, Q-Line Biotech posted a profit of ₹38.7 crore and revenue of ₹232.4 crore for the nine-month period ending December 2025. The profit for the fiscal year 2025 decreased by 18.3% to ₹28.1 crore due to an exceptional loss of ₹16.96 crore; however, revenue rose by 54% to ₹313.8 crore compared to the previous year.

Q-Line Biotech IPO GMP today Q-Line Biotech IPO GMP today is +135. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Q-Line Biotech's shares was indicated at ₹478 apiece, which is 39.36% higher than the IPO price of ₹343.

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Based on grey-market activity over the last five sessions, the IPO GMP is showing an upward trend today and is expected to have a solid listing. The lowest GMP observed is ₹0.00, while the highest recorded is ₹141, according to experts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Q-Line Biotech IPO details The supplier of diagnostic equipment and IVD products based in Uttar Pradesh is seeking to raise ₹214.48 crore through an initial public offering, including 62.53 lakh shares at the maximum price point. This will be a completely new issue without any offer-for-sale scenario.

Q-Line Biotech has successfully garnered ₹27.44 crore by issuing 8 lakh shares in a pre-IPO funding round at the maximum price. As a result, the total offer size has decreased by 8 lakh shares.

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The company plans to allocate ₹93.5 crore of the IPO proceeds to working capital needs, ₹90 crore to settle certain debts, and the remainder to general corporate expenses.

The company's promoters hold a 92.24% ownership stake, while the remaining 7.76% of shares are owned by public investors, including Vikas Vijaykumar Khemani, the founder of Carnelian Asset Advisors, who holds a 2.55% stake, and Calliope Capital Advisors, with a 1.37% stake.

Q-Line Biotech IPO subscription status The Q-Line Biotech IPO subscription status is 2.44x on day 1 so far. The retail portion was subscribed at 1.93x, the NII portion was booked at 2.22x, and the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion has received 3.50x bidding.

The company has received bids for 1,01,54,400 shares against 41,58,800 shares on offer at 13:00 IST, according to chittorgarh.com

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.