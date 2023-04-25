Quick-service restaurant (QSR) stocks can be decent bets for the long term as the sector looks poised for healthy growth in the coming few years while the stocks are significantly down from their respective one-year highs, offering ample scope for sharp gains.

Data show that stocks such as Jubilant Foodworks, Devyani International and Sapphire Foods India are down up to 30 per cent from their 52-week highs on BSE while Westlife Foodworld stock is down 10 per cent from its one-year peak.

On the other hand, the sector is witnessing healthy momentum in demand which seems to have pushed many QSR players to go for aggressive store capex (capital expenditure). The trend of growing preference of consumers for the organised players over the unorganised sector is also a major tailwind for the sector.

"QSR industry has multi-year growth potential and is a perfect fit for India’s fast-changing ecosystem. India’s consumption metric with a rising consumer base, young population, higher eating-out frequency, rapid penetration of the food delivery ecosystem, rising hygiene preferences and value-for-money proposition makes a case for QSR companies to post and sustain mid to high single-digit SSSG (same-store sales growth) in the long term," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities.

Aggressive expansion expected

Rating agency ICRA believes that the top five players in the domestic QSR industry may add about 2,300 stores between the financial years 2023 to 2025 (FY23-25) with an estimated capex at around ₹5,800 crore (excluding refurbishment) for this period, twice that of the levels seen during the pre-Covid era.

"Given the favourable demand outlook, the domestic QSR industry is looking at aggressive store capex over the medium term. The majority of the capex is expected to be funded through internal accruals and cash on the books, having raised money through the pre-IPO or IPO route in the last two fiscals to support the planned capex in the near to medium term," said ICRA.

On the back of a robust industry revenue expansion of nearly 30-35 per cent in year-on-year (YoY) terms estimated for FY23, ICRA projects growth to moderate somewhat while remaining strong at 20-25 per cent in FY24 on account of the demand uptick and increasing penetration driven by a rapid expansion of stores.

Over the long term, ICRA believes, revenue growth shall be supported by factors like rising QSR penetration levels, a shift from the unorganised to the organised segment with a preference for branded QSR players, given the hygiene and convenience factors (delivery over dine-in), etc.

S. K. Hozefa, the CEO of Tradeplus observes a minor shift in consumer behaviour in the post-pandemic world which is positive for the QSR segment.

"Due to the Covid pandemic, people's behaviour has changed, and they have become more accepting of delivery as a means of getting their food. People are also choosing to eat at these restaurants more often because they like the convenience of having their food delivered, and because they trust these big, well-known brands," said Hozefa.

Hozefa underscored these companies are investing a lot of money to build new restaurants and make their existing restaurants better. They are also using new technology to make it easier and faster for people to order food and have it delivered.

But inflation a key challenge for near-term

QSR segment may look poised for healthy gains in the long term but they have the challenge to deal with in the short term - inflation.

As Jasani pointed out that in the near term, overall demand trends in the QSR space are expected to be weak owing to a slowdown in discretionary spending led by inflationary pressures.

"Demand has slowed down across both channels – delivery as well as dine-in. Demand pressure is seen more in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. Average daily dales (ADS) and SSSG is expected to witness some pressure in Q4FY23E. Normalisation in demand, inflation in raw materials, the limited scope of the price increase and higher operating expenses, would keep restaurant operating margin (ROM) and EBITDA margin in check," said Jasani.

Jasani, however, believes QSR players will sustain the long-term rich valuation.

Hozefa believes elevated costs of raw materials and high rents of spaces are the overhangs for QSR players.

"India has to import a significant amount of cooking oil which can be expensive. Also, the cost of renting space for restaurants is going up, and it costs a lot of money to deliver food to people's homes. This means that the restaurants might not make as much money as they would like," said Hozefa.

Eye for the long term

Investors who have long-term investment goals can look at the QSR segment for investing. However, short-term investors can still remain away as long as inflation cools down further and the economic outlook gets stronger from the current levels.

"Despite the challenges, the fast-food and quick-service restaurant industry will keep growing. People are getting used to ordering food online and having it delivered, and they like the convenience of being able to choose from a lot of different kinds of food," said Hozefa.

Jasani of HDFC Securities is of the view that it is better to wait and see the full impact of weak demand before going taking a long position across the space.

"We have an 'add' rating on Jubilant Foodworks (target price: ₹475) and Westlife Foodworld (target price: ₹715)," said Jasani.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of the rating agency and individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.