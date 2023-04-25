QSR stocks look poised for healthy growth in long term, but should you bet on them for short term?5 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 11:09 AM IST
Rating agency ICRA believes that the top five players in the domestic QSR industry may add about 2,300 stores between the financial years 2023 to 2025 with an estimated capex at around ₹5,800 crore.
Quick-service restaurant (QSR) stocks can be decent bets for the long term as the sector looks poised for healthy growth in the coming few years while the stocks are significantly down from their respective one-year highs, offering ample scope for sharp gains.
