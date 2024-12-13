Quant BFSI Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for December: Quant BFSI Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Sanjeev Sharma,Vasav Sahgal,Ankit A. Pande,Sandeep Tandon, remains a prominent player in the Sector - Financial Services. Quant BFSI Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹629.72 crore. Under the guidance of Sanjeev Sharma,Vasav Sahgal,Ankit A. Pande,Sandeep Tandon, the fund adheres to its objective of the primary investment objective of the scheme is to generate consistent returns by investing in equity and equity related instruments of banking and financial services. However, there is no assurance that the investment objective of the Scheme will be achieved.
Performance Analysis:
Over the past week, Quant BFSI Fund returned -0.64%, showing a positive delta of 0.56%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 4.26%.
The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:
|Period
|Mutual Fund Returns
|Nifty 50 Performance
|Performance Difference
|6 Months
|-4.05%
|4.08%
|-8.13%
|1 Year
|23.78%
|16.38%
|7.40%
|3 Years
|0.00%
|40.22%
|-40.22%
|5 Years
|0.00%
|101.49%
|-101.49%
Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:
|Holding Name
|Percentage of Portfolio
|Jio Financial Services
|9.74%
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|9.45%
|Piramal Enterprises
|9.17%
|Life Insurance Corporation of India
|8.39%
|RBL Bank
|7.18%
|Sector Name
|Weightage (%)
|Insurance (Life)
|17.84%
|Consumer Financial Services
|9.17%
|Regional Banks
|7.18%
|Oil & Gas Operations
|6.95%
Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 0.90, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.
In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 20.15% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.
The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before purchase)
|No of shares (After purchase)
|Holding Value
|Reliance Industries
|448800.0
|328400.0
|43.75
The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before reduction)
|No of shares (After reduction)
|Holding Value
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|917800.0
|825958.0
|59.49
|Piramal Enterprises
|578750.0
|544031.0
|57.74
