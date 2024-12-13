Quant BFSI Fund performance review analysis for December: This detailed review of Quant BFSI Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Quant BFSI Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for December: Quant BFSI Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Sanjeev Sharma,Vasav Sahgal,Ankit A. Pande,Sandeep Tandon, remains a prominent player in the Sector - Financial Services. Quant BFSI Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹629.72 crore. Under the guidance of Sanjeev Sharma,Vasav Sahgal,Ankit A. Pande,Sandeep Tandon, the fund adheres to its objective of the primary investment objective of the scheme is to generate consistent returns by investing in equity and equity related instruments of banking and financial services. However, there is no assurance that the investment objective of the Scheme will be achieved. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, Quant BFSI Fund returned -0.64%, showing a positive delta of 0.56%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 4.26%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns Nifty 50 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months -4.05% 4.08% -8.13% 1 Year 23.78% 16.38% 7.40% 3 Years 0.00% 40.22% -40.22% 5 Years 0.00% 101.49% -101.49%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Insurance (Life) 17.84% Consumer Financial Services 9.17% Regional Banks 7.18% Oil & Gas Operations 6.95%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 0.90, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 20.15% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock Name No of shares (Before purchase) No of shares (After purchase) Holding Value Reliance Industries 448800.0 328400.0 43.75

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock Name No of shares (Before reduction) No of shares (After reduction) Holding Value HDFC Life Insurance Company 917800.0 825958.0 59.49 Piramal Enterprises 578750.0 544031.0 57.74