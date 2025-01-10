Quant Large and Mid Cap Fund Growth Option Direct Plan performance review analysis for January: Quant Large and Mid Cap Fund Growth Option Direct Plan, managed by the seasoned fund managers Sanjeev Sharma,Vasav Sahgal,Ankit A. Pande, remains a prominent player in the Large & Mid-Cap. Quant Large and Mid Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹3692.71 crore. Under the guidance of Sanjeev Sharma,Vasav Sahgal,Ankit A. Pande, the fund adheres to its objective of the primary investment objective of the scheme is to seek to generate capital appreciation & provide long-term growth opportunities by investing in a portfolio of Large Cap and Mid Cap companies.There is no assurance that the investment objective of the Scheme will be realized. This detailed review of Quant Large and Mid Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 50 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.



Performance Analysis:



Over the past week, Quant Large and Mid Cap Fund returned -2.70%, showing a negative delta of -0.83% with respect to NIFTY 50. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -3.10% against the NIFTY 50’s -4.28%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 50 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months -10.08% -3.16% -6.92% 1 Year 17.88% 8.96% 8.92% 3 Years 81.12% 30.84% 50.28% 5 Years 229.27% 92.19% 137.08%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Construction Services 9.99% Oil & Gas Operations 9.41% Tobacco 7.8% Iron & Steel 7.29% Major Drugs 6.68% Personal & Household Prods. 6.52% Insurance (Life) 6.45% Consumer Financial Services 4.93% Auto & Truck Parts 4.82% Electric Utilities 4.53% Railroads 4.12% Investment Services 2.51% Food Processing 2.41% Metal Mining 2.27% Communications Services 2.05% Tires 1.66% Biotechnology & Drugs 1.5% Beverages (Alcoholic) 1.49% Construction - Raw Materials 1.33% Chemical Manufacturing 1.07% Business Services 0.87%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.47, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 1.02 and 1.09, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 15.14% for one year, 16.37% for three years, and 18.71% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock Name No of shares (Before purchase) No of shares (After purchase) Holding Value (in Cr) Reliance Industries 2753900.0 2687900.0 347.34 Tata Communications 634142.0 430774.0 75.61