Business News/ Markets / Quant Mid Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Quant Mid Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Livemint

Quant Mid Cap Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of Quant Mid Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Quant Mid Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Quant Mid Cap Fund Growth Option Direct Plan performance review analysis for January: Quant Mid Cap Fund Growth Option Direct Plan, managed by the seasoned fund managers Sanjeev Sharma,Vasav Sahgal,Ankit A. Pande, remains a prominent player in the Mid-Cap. Quant Mid Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 8891.20 crore. Under the guidance of Sanjeev Sharma,Vasav Sahgal,Ankit A. Pande, the fund adheres to its objective of the primary investment objective of the scheme is to seek to generate capital appreciation & provide long-term growth opportunities by investing in a portfolio of Mid Cap companies. There is no assurance that the investment objective of the Scheme will be realized. This detailed review of Quant Mid Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY Midcap 150 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, Quant Mid Cap Fund returned -3.02%, showing a positive delta of 1.97% with respect to NIFTY Midcap 150. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -3.96% against the NIFTY Midcap 150’s -8.78%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY Midcap 150 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months -12.83% -7.51% -5.32%
1 Year 17.01% 12.36% 4.65%
3 Years 91.90% 64.77% 27.13%
5 Years 327.09% 206.82% 120.27%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
Reliance Industries9.43%
Aurobindo Pharma8.43%
Container Corporation Of India7.58%
IRB Infrastructure Developers7.37%
Tata Communications5.97%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Oil & Gas Operations10.53%
Iron & Steel9.93%
Major Drugs8.43%
Railroads7.58%
Construction Services7.37%
Communications Services5.97%
Personal & Household Prods.5.78%
Tobacco5.22%
Biotechnology & Drugs4.31%
Chemical Manufacturing3.71%
Misc. Fabricated Products3.56%
Tires2.65%
Consumer Financial Services2.53%
Misc. Transportation2.24%
Water Transportation2.16%
Business Services1.8%
Metal Mining1.6%
Electric Utilities1.58%
Personal Services1.51%
Construction - Raw Materials1.13%
Insurance (Life)1.09%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 0.82, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 1.06 and 1.30, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 15.66% for one year, 17.11% for three years, and 20.51% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value (in Cr)
Gmr Airports2.24%24106253200.59
NMDC1.60%6231000143.36
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders1.39%270000124.05
Oil India1.10%201383898.80
Cochin Shipyard0.77%43752669.02
JSW Infrastructure0.41%116337736.25
Gland Pharma0.23%11630720.22

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value (in Cr)
Reliance Industries6583700.06521700.0842.74
Tata Communications3129572.03041072.0533.74
The Ramco Cements999369.0994574.0100.93

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

