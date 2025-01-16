Quant Mid Cap Fund Growth Option Direct Plan performance review analysis for January: Quant Mid Cap Fund Growth Option Direct Plan, managed by the seasoned fund managers Sanjeev Sharma,Vasav Sahgal,Ankit A. Pande, remains a prominent player in the Mid-Cap. Quant Mid Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹8891.20 crore. Under the guidance of Sanjeev Sharma,Vasav Sahgal,Ankit A. Pande, the fund adheres to its objective of the primary investment objective of the scheme is to seek to generate capital appreciation & provide long-term growth opportunities by investing in a portfolio of Mid Cap companies. There is no assurance that the investment objective of the Scheme will be realized. This detailed review of Quant Mid Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY Midcap 150 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.



Performance Analysis:



Over the past week, Quant Mid Cap Fund returned -3.60%, showing a negative delta of -1.27% with respect to NIFTY Midcap 150. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -6.11% against the NIFTY Midcap 150’s -7.79%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY Midcap 150 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months -15.76% -5.89% -9.87% 1 Year 10.74% 14.73% -3.99% 3 Years 80.33% 67.25% 13.08% 5 Years 305.16% 204.75% 100.41%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Iron & Steel 10.22% Oil & Gas Operations 9.89% Construction Services 9.47% Major Drugs 8.96% Railroads 7.25% Communications Services 5.83% Personal & Household Prods. 5.76% Tobacco 5.32% Biotechnology & Drugs 4.13% Water Transportation 3.72% Misc. Fabricated Products 3.49% Consumer Financial Services 3.29% Chemical Manufacturing 3.23% Tires 2.78% Business Services 2.25% Misc. Transportation 2.13% Electric Utilities 1.51% Personal Services 1.46% Metal Mining 1.39% Construction - Raw Materials 1.08% Insurance (Life) 0.99%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 0.82, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 1.06 and 1.30, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 15.66% for one year, 17.11% for three years, and 20.51% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock Name Holding (%) No of shares Holding Value (in Cr) Indus Towers 1.52% 3960000 135.36 Housing & Urban Development Corporation 1.03% 3899091 91.52

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock Name No of shares (Before purchase) No of shares (After purchase) Holding Value (in Cr) Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders 1211584.0 875792.0 195.11 Cochin Shipyard 1322786.0 880156.0 135.44 JSW Infrastructure 5559755.0 3361566.0 106.90

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock Name No of shares (Before reduction) No of shares (After reduction) Holding Value (in Cr) Steel Authority Of India 4.4886972E7 4.2386972E7 479.53 Gland Pharma 116307.0 10581.0 1.89