“The growth in Quantum Mutual Fund’s AUM over a short period is healthy and significant for its size. The new CEO seems to have improved the fund’s positioning among distributors, a segment that remains key in India’s mutual fund market," said Srikanth Meenakshi, the co-founder of PrimeInvestor, a mutual fund platform. “As long as the products are attractive and commissions are healthy, the distributors will sell the funds. Given that India’s mutual fund industry is still growing with new players entering regularly, Quantum’s track record and improved distribution strategy can help them scale up."