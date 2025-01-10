Quantum Small Cap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Quantum Small Cap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Chirag Mehta,Abhilasha Satale, remains a prominent player in the Small-Cap. Quantum Small Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹99.43 crore. Under the guidance of Chirag Mehta,Abhilasha Satale, the fund adheres to its objective of the Investment Objective of the Scheme to generate capital appreciation by investing predominantly in Small Cap Stocks. There is no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved. This detailed review of Quantum Small Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY Smallcap 100 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.



Performance Analysis:



Over the past week, Quantum Small Cap Fund returned -3.84%, showing a positive delta of 2.09% with respect to NIFTY Smallcap 100. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -5.80% against the NIFTY Smallcap 100’s -8.57%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY Smallcap 100 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months -0.66% -4.71% 4.05% 1 Year 12.97% 16.37% -3.40% 3 Years 0.00% 53.82% -53.82% 5 Years 0.00% 195.63% -195.63%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Regional Banks 15.32% Software & Programming 11.55% Biotechnology & Drugs 6.76% Auto & Truck Parts 4.4% Food Processing 4.29% Consumer Financial Services 4.03% Electronic Instr. & Controls 3.87% Appliance & Tool 2.63% Containers & Packaging 2.56% Misc. Capital Goods 2.49% Insurance (Life) 2.48% Natural Gas Utilities 2.08% Apparel/Accessories 2.05% Construction - Raw Materials 1.96% Airline 1.95% Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures 1.92% Business Services 1.82% Hotels & Motels 1.81% Healthcare Facilities 1.71% Motion Pictures 1.62% Construction Services 1.39% Investment Services 1.34% Computer Services 1.1% Insurance (Accident & Health) 0.88% Rental & Leasing 0.8% Trucking 0.34%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.26, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 12.10% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock Name No of shares (Before reduction) No of shares (After reduction) Holding Value (in Cr) UTI Asset Management Company 8142.0 6706.0 0.88