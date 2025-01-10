Hello User
Quantum Small Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Quantum Small Cap Fund performance review analysis for January



Quantum Small Cap Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of Quantum Small Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Quantum Small Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Quantum Small Cap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Quantum Small Cap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Chirag Mehta,Abhilasha Satale, remains a prominent player in the Small-Cap. Quantum Small Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 99.43 crore. Under the guidance of Chirag Mehta,Abhilasha Satale, the fund adheres to its objective of the Investment Objective of the Scheme to generate capital appreciation by investing predominantly in Small Cap Stocks. There is no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved. This detailed review of Quantum Small Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY Smallcap 100 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, Quantum Small Cap Fund returned -3.84%, showing a positive delta of 2.09% with respect to NIFTY Smallcap 100. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -5.80% against the NIFTY Smallcap 100’s -8.57%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY Smallcap 100 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months -0.66% -4.71% 4.05%
1 Year 12.97% 16.37% -3.40%
3 Years 0.00% 53.82% -53.82%
5 Years 0.00% 195.63% -195.63%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
Supriya Life Sciences3.56%
Eris Lifesciences3.20%
Karur Vysya Bank2.94%
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals2.63%
EPL2.56%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Regional Banks15.32%
Software & Programming11.55%
Biotechnology & Drugs6.76%
Auto & Truck Parts4.4%
Food Processing4.29%
Consumer Financial Services4.03%
Electronic Instr. & Controls3.87%
Appliance & Tool2.63%
Containers & Packaging2.56%
Misc. Capital Goods2.49%
Insurance (Life)2.48%
Natural Gas Utilities2.08%
Apparel/Accessories2.05%
Construction - Raw Materials1.96%
Airline1.95%
Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures1.92%
Business Services1.82%
Hotels & Motels1.81%
Healthcare Facilities1.71%
Motion Pictures1.62%
Construction Services1.39%
Investment Services1.34%
Computer Services1.1%
Insurance (Accident & Health)0.88%
Rental & Leasing0.8%
Trucking0.34%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.26, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 12.10% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value (in Cr)
Supriya Life Sciences49558.045667.03.55
Eris Lifesciences24184.022063.03.18
Karur Vysya Bank135707.0123664.02.93
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals75944.063851.02.62
EPL110152.099525.02.55
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company39333.035248.02.47
MPS13534.011660.02.45
CMS Info Systems53521.047977.02.38
HDFC Bank14118.013017.02.34
Genus Power Infrastructures54712.052453.02.32
Mastek7350.07032.02.24
City Union Bank125654.0120147.02.16
Gujarat State Petronet66628.058505.02.08
CSB Bank73695.067302.02.07
Canfin Homes25778.024578.02.03
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation58061.055556.01.95
Interglobe Aviation4672.04428.01.94
Cyient11360.010296.01.91
Carysil26745.024983.01.91
Teamlease Services6596.06252.01.82
Sandhar Technologies36076.033692.01.78
PVR Inox11665.010429.01.61
Lumax Industries7228.06797.01.57
Birlasoft27555.025870.01.53
Indusind Bank13898.011941.01.19
Sansera Engineering6535.06500.01.04
Infosys5888.05378.01.00
Star Health and Allied Insurance20416.018549.00.88

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value (in Cr)
UTI Asset Management Company8142.06706.00.88

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

