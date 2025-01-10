Quantum Small Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Quantum Small Cap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Quantum Small Cap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Chirag Mehta,Abhilasha Satale, remains a prominent player in the Small-Cap. Quantum Small Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹99.43 crore. Under the guidance of Chirag Mehta,Abhilasha Satale, the fund adheres to its objective of the Investment Objective of the Scheme to generate capital appreciation by investing predominantly in Small Cap Stocks. There is no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved. This detailed review of Quantum Small Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY Smallcap 100 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.
Performance Analysis:
Over the past week, Quantum Small Cap Fund returned -3.84%, showing a positive delta of 2.09% with respect to NIFTY Smallcap 100. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -5.80% against the NIFTY Smallcap 100’s -8.57%.
The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:
|Period
|Mutual Fund Returns
|NIFTY Smallcap 100 Performance
|Performance Difference
|6 Months
|-0.66%
|-4.71%
|4.05%
|1 Year
|12.97%
|16.37%
|-3.40%
|3 Years
|0.00%
|53.82%
|-53.82%
|5 Years
|0.00%
|195.63%
|-195.63%
Top Holdings of the Fund
Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:
|Holding Name
|Percentage of Portfolio
|Supriya Life Sciences
|3.56%
|Eris Lifesciences
|3.20%
|Karur Vysya Bank
|2.94%
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
|2.63%
|EPL
|2.56%
Sector Allocation of the Fund
|Sector Name
|Weightage (%)
|Regional Banks
|15.32%
|Software & Programming
|11.55%
|Biotechnology & Drugs
|6.76%
|Auto & Truck Parts
|4.4%
|Food Processing
|4.29%
|Consumer Financial Services
|4.03%
|Electronic Instr. & Controls
|3.87%
|Appliance & Tool
|2.63%
|Containers & Packaging
|2.56%
|Misc. Capital Goods
|2.49%
|Insurance (Life)
|2.48%
|Natural Gas Utilities
|2.08%
|Apparel/Accessories
|2.05%
|Construction - Raw Materials
|1.96%
|Airline
|1.95%
|Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures
|1.92%
|Business Services
|1.82%
|Hotels & Motels
|1.81%
|Healthcare Facilities
|1.71%
|Motion Pictures
|1.62%
|Construction Services
|1.39%
|Investment Services
|1.34%
|Computer Services
|1.1%
|Insurance (Accident & Health)
|0.88%
|Rental & Leasing
|0.8%
|Trucking
|0.34%
Risk Measurement
Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.26, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.
In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 12.10% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.
Recent Portfolio Activity
The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before purchase)
|No of shares (After purchase)
|Holding Value (in Cr)
|Supriya Life Sciences
|49558.0
|45667.0
|3.55
|Eris Lifesciences
|24184.0
|22063.0
|3.18
|Karur Vysya Bank
|135707.0
|123664.0
|2.93
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
|75944.0
|63851.0
|2.62
|EPL
|110152.0
|99525.0
|2.55
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
|39333.0
|35248.0
|2.47
|MPS
|13534.0
|11660.0
|2.45
|CMS Info Systems
|53521.0
|47977.0
|2.38
|HDFC Bank
|14118.0
|13017.0
|2.34
|Genus Power Infrastructures
|54712.0
|52453.0
|2.32
|Mastek
|7350.0
|7032.0
|2.24
|City Union Bank
|125654.0
|120147.0
|2.16
|Gujarat State Petronet
|66628.0
|58505.0
|2.08
|CSB Bank
|73695.0
|67302.0
|2.07
|Canfin Homes
|25778.0
|24578.0
|2.03
|Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
|58061.0
|55556.0
|1.95
|Interglobe Aviation
|4672.0
|4428.0
|1.94
|Cyient
|11360.0
|10296.0
|1.91
|Carysil
|26745.0
|24983.0
|1.91
|Teamlease Services
|6596.0
|6252.0
|1.82
|Sandhar Technologies
|36076.0
|33692.0
|1.78
|PVR Inox
|11665.0
|10429.0
|1.61
|Lumax Industries
|7228.0
|6797.0
|1.57
|Birlasoft
|27555.0
|25870.0
|1.53
|Indusind Bank
|13898.0
|11941.0
|1.19
|Sansera Engineering
|6535.0
|6500.0
|1.04
|Infosys
|5888.0
|5378.0
|1.00
|Star Health and Allied Insurance
|20416.0
|18549.0
|0.88
The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before reduction)
|No of shares (After reduction)
|Holding Value (in Cr)
|UTI Asset Management Company
|8142.0
|6706.0
|0.88
