1 min read.Updated: 10 Feb 2022, 09:58 AM ISTReuters
Suraj Moraje exit was likely due to differences in strategy between him and promoter Ajit Isaac, according to a report , citing a person familiar with the development.
BENGALURU :
Shares of Indian staffing service provider Quess Corp tumbled 13.7% to an eight-month low after a report said Chief Executive and board member Suraj Moraje will likely step down due to differences with a promoter.
