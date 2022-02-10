OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Quess Corp shares tumble on report of likely CEO exit
Listen to this article

BENGALURU : Shares of Indian staffing service provider Quess Corp tumbled 13.7% to an eight-month low after a report said Chief Executive and board member Suraj Moraje will likely step down due to differences with a promoter.

His exit was likely due to differences in strategy between him and promoter Ajit Isaac, business news website Moneycontrol reported late on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the development.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Quess Corp and Isaac did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout