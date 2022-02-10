Quess Corp shares tumble on report of likely CEO exit

Quess Corp shares tumble on report of likely CEO exit1 min read . 09:58 AM IST
- Suraj Moraje exit was likely due to differences in strategy between him and promoter Ajit Isaac, according to a report , citing a person familiar with the development.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
BENGALURU : Shares of Indian staffing service provider Quess Corp tumbled 13.7% to an eight-month low after a report said Chief Executive and board member Suraj Moraje will likely step down due to differences with a promoter.
BENGALURU : Shares of Indian staffing service provider Quess Corp tumbled 13.7% to an eight-month low after a report said Chief Executive and board member Suraj Moraje will likely step down due to differences with a promoter.
His exit was likely due to differences in strategy between him and promoter Ajit Isaac, business news website Moneycontrol reported late on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the development.
His exit was likely due to differences in strategy between him and promoter Ajit Isaac, business news website Moneycontrol reported late on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the development.
Quess Corp and Isaac did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!