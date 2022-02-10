Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Quess Corp shares tumble on report of likely CEO exit

Quess Corp shares tumble on report of likely CEO exit

Quess Corp and Isaac did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
1 min read . 09:58 AM IST Reuters

  • Suraj Moraje exit was likely due to differences in strategy between him and promoter Ajit Isaac, according to a report , citing a person familiar with the development.

BENGALURU : Shares of Indian staffing service provider Quess Corp tumbled 13.7% to an eight-month low after a report said Chief Executive and board member Suraj Moraje will likely step down due to differences with a promoter.

His exit was likely due to differences in strategy between him and promoter Ajit Isaac, business news website Moneycontrol reported late on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the development.

Quess Corp and Isaac did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

