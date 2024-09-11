Qvc Exports, Globale Tessile & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Qvc Exports, Globale Tessile, Future Supply Chain Solutions, Securekloud Technologies, A&M Jumbo Bags

Published11 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Shares of Qvc Exports, Globale Tessile, Future Supply Chain Solutions, Securekloud Technologies, A&M Jumbo Bags hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 44.6(0.18%) points and Sensex was up by 57.7(0.07%) points at 11 Sep 2024 11:00:01 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 127.5(0.25%) points at 11 Sep 2024 10:45:01 IST.
Other stocks such as Bajaj Auto, Godrej Consumer Products, ITC, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Dabur India hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, State Bank Of India, Punjab National Bank, Au Small Finance Bank were the top gainers while Bandhan Bank, IDFC First Bank, were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, State Bank Of India, Punjab National Bank, Au Small Finance Bank were the top gainers while Bandhan Bank, IDFC First Bank, were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

First Published:11 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
