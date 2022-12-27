Radiant Cash Management IPO: Check subscription status on last day of the issue2 min read . Updated: 27 Dec 2022, 08:16 AM IST
- Based on the upper band, Radiant Cash Management IPO is expected to fetch ₹388 crore
The initial public offer (IPO) of Radiant Cash Management Services was subscribed 11% on the second day of subscription on Monday. The initial share-sale received bids for 29,76,450 shares against 2,74,29,925 shares on offer. The issue, which opened on December 23, will conclude on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. The company has fixed a price band of ₹94 to ₹99 a share for its ₹388-crore public offer.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started