Radiant Cash Management IPO: Check subscription status on last day of the issue

Radiant Cash Management IPO has a fresh issue of up to ₹60 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 33,125,000 equity shares by promoter David Devasahayam and private equity firm Ascent Capital Advisors India. Based on the upper band of the share price, the public issue is expected to fetch ₹388 crore. Investors can bid for a minimum of 150 equity shares and in multiples of 150 equity shares thereafter.