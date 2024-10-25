Radico Khaitan, Aster DM Healthcare & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Radico Khaitan, Aster DM Healthcare, Max Financial Services, Wockhardt, Dixon Technologies (India)

Published25 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Shares of Radico Khaitan, Aster DM Healthcare, Max Financial Services, Wockhardt, Dixon Technologies (India) hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -212.25(-0.87%) points and Sensex was down by -611.34(-0.76%) points at 25 Oct 2024 10:59:56 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -952.05(-1.85%) at 25 Oct 2024 10:44:53 IST.
Other stocks such as Indusind Bank, IDFC First Bank, RBL Bank, Trident, Tanla Platforms hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index ITC, Axis Bank, Asian Paints, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Hindustan Unilever were the top gainers while Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, NTPC, Tata Steel, State Bank Of India were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, were the top gainers while Au Small Finance Bank, Bandhan Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank Of Baroda, IDFC First Bank were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

145.40
11:00 AM | 25 OCT 2024
-3.6 (-2.42%)

Indusind Bank share price

1,052.60
11:00 AM | 25 OCT 2024
-226.3 (-17.69%)

Bharat Electronics share price

259.15
11:00 AM | 25 OCT 2024
-12.25 (-4.51%)

ITC share price

490.50
11:00 AM | 25 OCT 2024
18.65 (3.95%)
Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Radico Khaitan share price

2,349.65
10:47 AM | 25 OCT 2024
55.35 (2.41%)

Poly Medicure share price

2,581.00
10:46 AM | 25 OCT 2024
6.05 (0.23%)

Aster DM Healthcare share price

443.85
10:46 AM | 25 OCT 2024
0.9 (0.2%)

Dixon Technologies (India) share price

13,445.15
10:47 AM | 25 OCT 2024
-1618.9 (-10.75%)
Glenmark Life Sciences share price

953.90
10:46 AM | 25 OCT 2024
-85.5 (-8.23%)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

863.25
10:47 AM | 25 OCT 2024
-75.75 (-8.07%)

Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

702.15
10:47 AM | 25 OCT 2024
-56.8 (-7.48%)

National Aluminium Company share price

210.45
10:46 AM | 25 OCT 2024
-15.8 (-6.98%)
ITC share price

492.05
10:47 AM | 25 OCT 2024
20.2 (4.28%)

Cyient share price

1,848.20
10:46 AM | 25 OCT 2024
72.45 (4.08%)

Oracle Financial Services Softwa share price

11,012.95
10:47 AM | 25 OCT 2024
318.9 (2.98%)

PNB Housing Finance share price

960.50
10:47 AM | 25 OCT 2024
27.25 (2.92%)
