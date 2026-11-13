Rail Vikas Nigam in focus today after mixed Q2 performance; stock down 68% from record peak

Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) are expected to attract investor interest during Friday's trade, November 13, after the railway major reported its financial performance for the September quarter (Q2 FY27) post-market hours on Thursday.

The company reported a net profit of ₹253.71 crore in Q2 FY27, registering a growth of 10% year-on-year (YoY) compared to ₹230.52 crore in Q2 FY26. The growth in profitability came despite a decline in revenue, supported by a reduction in expenses during the quarter.

Revenue from operations declined by 8.24% YoY to ₹4,701 crore in Q2 FY27 from ₹5,123 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

On the operating front, RVNL reported an operating profit of ₹264 crore in Q2 FY27, marking an increase of 19.51% compared to ₹221 crore in Q2 FY26, indicating an improvement in operating performance despite the decline in revenue.

For the first half of FY27 (H1 FY27), RVNL reported a net profit of ₹413.23 crore, registering a growth of 13.25% compared to ₹365 crore in H1 FY26.

However, revenue from operations remained almost flat during the six-month period at ₹9,022 crore in H1 FY27 against ₹9,032 crore in H1 FY26, registering a marginal decline of 0.11% YoY.

On the operating front, the railway major reported a significant improvement, with operating profit increasing by 62.29% to ₹448.60 crore in H1 FY27 compared to ₹276.43 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. The strong growth in operating profit indicates an improvement in operating profitability during the first half of FY27.

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Shares crash 68% from all-time high The shares have been falling steadily since May and have closed each following month in red, losing 40% through the October close. However, the stock saw renewed momentum in November, surging 14% so far.

Although its year-to-date losses widened to 42.5%, marking its biggest annual decline since listing in 2019. This came after the stock ended 2025 with a decline of 15.5%. The stock has witnessed a one-way fall since touching its all-time high of ₹647 in June 2024 and has so far plunged 68%, eroding most of its earlier gains.

However, on a long-term basis, the stock still trades with strong gains, having surged nearly 608% over the last five years.

Despite the weak performance on the exchange, retail investors continued to remain bullish on the company’s growth prospects, collectively holding an 18.6% stake at the end of the September quarter, according to Trendlyne data.

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