Rail Vikas Nigam share are down by -1.49%, Nifty up by 0.2%

At 09 Sep 11:02 today, Rail Vikas Nigam shares are trading at price ₹561, -1.49% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81346.3, up by 0.2%. The stock has hit a high of ₹572.25 and a low of ₹553.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 589.04 10 582.79 20 571.16 50 556.90 100 436.96 300 332.42

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹580.45, ₹592.3, & ₹599.8, whereas it has key support levels at ₹561.1, ₹553.6, & ₹541.75.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Rail Vikas Nigam was -60.22% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.69% .The current P/E of the stock is at 81.71 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 25.85% with a target price of ₹416.0.

The company has a 72.84% promoter holding, 6.55% MF holding, & 3.13% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 6.08% in march to 6.55% in june.

The FII holding has increased from 2.32% in march to 3.13% in june quarter.