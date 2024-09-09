Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam share are down by -1.49%, Nifty up by 0.2%

Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at 569.05 and closed at 561. The stock reached a high of 572.25 and a low of 553.35 during the day.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

At 09 Sep 11:02 today, Rail Vikas Nigam shares are trading at price 561, -1.49% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81346.3, up by 0.2%. The stock has hit a high of 572.25 and a low of 553.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5589.04
10582.79
20571.16
50556.90
100436.96
300332.42

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 580.45, 592.3, & 599.8, whereas it has key support levels at 561.1, 553.6, & 541.75.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Rail Vikas Nigam was -60.22% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.69% .The current P/E of the stock is at 81.71 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 25.85% with a target price of 416.0.

The company has a 72.84% promoter holding, 6.55% MF holding, & 3.13% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 6.08% in march to 6.55% in june.

The FII holding has increased from 2.32% in march to 3.13% in june quarter.

Rail Vikas Nigam share price down -1.49% today to trade at 561 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Indus Towers are falling today, but its peers Larsen & Toubro, DLF, Macrotech Developers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.2% & 0.2% each respectively.

