Rail Vikas Nigam share are down by -1.64%, Nifty up by 0.36%

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at ₹ 560.20 and closed at ₹ 547.75. The stock reached a high of ₹ 562.15 and a low of ₹ 546.45 during the day.

At 12 Sep 11:17 today, Rail Vikas Nigam shares are trading at price ₹547.75, -1.64% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81739.6, up by 0.27%. The stock has hit a high of ₹562.15 and a low of ₹546.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 574.30 10 580.66 20 574.72 50 563.00 100 442.94 300 336.58

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹564.53, ₹572.42, & ₹577.03, whereas it has key support levels at ₹552.03, ₹547.42, & ₹539.53.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Rail Vikas Nigam was -76.64% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.69% .The current P/E of the stock is at 79.88 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 24.05% with a target price of ₹416.0.

The company has a 72.84% promoter holding, 6.55% MF holding, & 3.13% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 6.08% in march to 6.55% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.32% in march to 3.13% in the june quarter.