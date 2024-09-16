Rail Vikas Nigam share are down by -1.77%, Nifty up by 0.21%

At 16 Sep 11:04 today, Rail Vikas Nigam shares are trading at price ₹545.45, -1.77% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82978.41, up by 0.11%. The stock has hit a high of ₹554.2 and a low of ₹544 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|558.38
|10
|573.71
|20
|572.99
|50
|571.43
|100
|451.66
|300
|341.69
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Rail Vikas Nigam was -79.38% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.69%
The company has a 72.84% promoter holding, 6.55% MF holding, & 3.13% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 2.32% in march to 3.13% in the june quarter.
Rail Vikas Nigam share price down -1.77% today to trade at ₹545.45 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as DLF, Indus Towers, Godrej Properties are falling today, but its peers Macrotech Developers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.21% & 0.11% each respectively.