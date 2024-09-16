Rail Vikas Nigam share are down by -1.77%, Nifty up by 0.21%

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at ₹ 550 and closed at ₹ 545.45. The stock reached a high of ₹ 554.2 and a low of ₹ 544.

At 16 Sep 11:04 today, Rail Vikas Nigam shares are trading at price ₹545.45, -1.77% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82978.41, up by 0.11%. The stock has hit a high of ₹554.2 and a low of ₹544 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 558.38 10 573.71 20 572.99 50 571.43 100 451.66 300 341.69

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Rail Vikas Nigam was -79.38% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.69% .The current P/E of the stock is at 79.68 .

The company has a 72.84% promoter holding, 6.55% MF holding, & 3.13% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.32% in march to 3.13% in the june quarter.