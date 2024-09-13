Rail Vikas Nigam share are up by 0.59%, Nifty down by -0.07%

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at 552 and closed at 555.2. The stock reached a high of 562.5 and a low of 548 during the day.

Livemint
Published13 Sep 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

At 13 Sep 11:15 today, Rail Vikas Nigam shares are trading at price 555.2, 0.59% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82958.71, up by 0%. The stock has hit a high of 562.5 and a low of 548 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5567.16
10578.73
20573.81
50565.80
100445.87
300338.62

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Rail Vikas Nigam was -66.51% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.69% .The current P/E of the stock is at 79.21 .

The company has a 72.84% promoter holding, 6.55% MF holding, & 3.13% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.32% in march to 3.13% in the june quarter.

Rail Vikas Nigam share price has gained 0.59% today to trade at 555.2 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up -0.07% & 0% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Sep 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsRail Vikas Nigam share are up by 0.59%, Nifty down by -0.07%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

153.60
11:16 AM | 13 SEP 2024
1.85 (1.22%)

Bandhan Bank

204.75
11:16 AM | 13 SEP 2024
7.7 (3.91%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

136.60
11:15 AM | 13 SEP 2024
1.85 (1.37%)

Tata Power

444.15
11:15 AM | 13 SEP 2024
4.35 (0.99%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Kalyan Jewellers India

744.00
11:05 AM | 13 SEP 2024
54.5 (7.9%)

PNB Housing Finance

1,194.20
11:05 AM | 13 SEP 2024
85.2 (7.68%)

IDBI Bank

93.37
11:05 AM | 13 SEP 2024
5.43 (6.17%)

Campus Activewear

334.15
11:05 AM | 13 SEP 2024
19.15 (6.08%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,200.000.00
    Chennai
    72,220.000.00
    Delhi
    72,890.000.00
    Kolkata
    74,510.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue