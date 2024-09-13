Rail Vikas Nigam share are up by 0.59%, Nifty down by -0.07%

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at ₹ 552 and closed at ₹ 555.2. The stock reached a high of ₹ 562.5 and a low of ₹ 548 during the day.

At 13 Sep 11:15 today, Rail Vikas Nigam shares are trading at price ₹555.2, 0.59% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82958.71, up by 0%. The stock has hit a high of ₹562.5 and a low of ₹548 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 567.16 10 578.73 20 573.81 50 565.80 100 445.87 300 338.62

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Rail Vikas Nigam was -66.51% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.69% .The current P/E of the stock is at 79.21 .

The company has a 72.84% promoter holding, 6.55% MF holding, & 3.13% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.32% in march to 3.13% in the june quarter.