Rail Vikas Nigam share are up by 1.1%, Nifty up by 0.07%

At 10 Sep 11:04 today, Rail Vikas Nigam shares are trading at price ₹568.45, 1.1% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81679.19, up by 0.15%. The stock has hit a high of ₹578.8 and a low of ₹567 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA.
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|589.04
|10
|582.79
|20
|571.16
|50
|556.90
|100
|436.96
|300
|333.33
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹570.82, ₹580.98, & ₹589.72, whereas it has key support levels at ₹551.92, ₹543.18, & ₹533.02.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Rail Vikas Nigam was -65.90% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.69%
The company has a 72.84% promoter holding, 6.55% MF holding, & 3.13% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 6.08% in march to 6.55% in june.
The FII holding has increased from 2.32% in march to 3.13% in june quarter.
Rail Vikas Nigam share price up 1.1% today to trade at ₹568.45 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as DLF are falling today, but its peers Larsen & Toubro, Macrotech Developers, Indus Towers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.07% & 0.15% each respectively.
