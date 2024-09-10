Rail Vikas Nigam share are up by 1.1%, Nifty up by 0.07%

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at 569 and closed slightly lower at 568.45. The stock reached a high of 578.8 and a low of 567 during the day.

Livemint
Published10 Sep 2024, 11:04 AM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

At 10 Sep 11:04 today, Rail Vikas Nigam shares are trading at price 568.45, 1.1% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81679.19, up by 0.15%. The stock has hit a high of 578.8 and a low of 567 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5589.04
10582.79
20571.16
50556.90
100436.96
300333.33

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 570.82, 580.98, & 589.72, whereas it has key support levels at 551.92, 543.18, & 533.02.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Rail Vikas Nigam was -65.90% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.69% .The current P/E of the stock is at 80.77 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 26.82% with a target price of 416.0.

The company has a 72.84% promoter holding, 6.55% MF holding, & 3.13% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 6.08% in march to 6.55% in june.

The FII holding has increased from 2.32% in march to 3.13% in june quarter.

Rail Vikas Nigam share price up 1.1% today to trade at 568.45 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as DLF are falling today, but its peers Larsen & Toubro, Macrotech Developers, Indus Towers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.07% & 0.15% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Sep 2024, 11:04 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsRail Vikas Nigam share are up by 1.1%, Nifty up by 0.07%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Power

432.40
11:05 AM | 10 SEP 2024
14.55 (3.48%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

137.40
11:05 AM | 10 SEP 2024
4.35 (3.27%)

Tata Steel

149.20
11:05 AM | 10 SEP 2024
-0.2 (-0.13%)

Bharat Electronics

284.80
11:05 AM | 10 SEP 2024
3.25 (1.15%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

One 97 Communications

668.50
10:50 AM | 10 SEP 2024
40.5 (6.45%)

Suzlon Energy

78.05
10:50 AM | 10 SEP 2024
3.71 (4.99%)

Allcargo Logistics

68.42
10:50 AM | 10 SEP 2024
2.91 (4.44%)

Laurus Labs

511.30
10:50 AM | 10 SEP 2024
20.65 (4.21%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,360.000.00
    Chennai
    73,310.000.00
    Delhi
    73,460.000.00
    Kolkata
    73,310.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.86/L0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue