Rail Vikas Nigam share are up by 3.75%, Nifty down by -0.49%

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on : At 17 Oct 11:06 today, Rail Vikas Nigam shares are trading at price ₹497.5, 3.75% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81143.92, down by -0.44%. The stock has hit a high of ₹514.4 and a low of ₹489.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 476.10 10 484.49 20 506.18 50 543.10 100 507.43 300 378.78

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Rail Vikas Nigam was 3.60% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.69% .The current P/E of the stock is at 68.82 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.12% MF holding, & 5.05% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 3.13% in to 5.05% in the quarter.