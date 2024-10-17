Rail Vikas Nigam share are up by 3.75%, Nifty down by -0.49%

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA.
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|476.10
|10
|484.49
|20
|506.18
|50
|543.10
|100
|507.43
|300
|378.78
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Rail Vikas Nigam was 3.60% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.69%
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.12% MF holding, & 5.05% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 3.13% in to 5.05% in the quarter.
Rail Vikas Nigam share price has gained 3.75% today, currently at ₹497.5, while its peers such as
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess