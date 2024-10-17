Rail Vikas Nigam share are up by 3.75%, Nifty down by -0.49%

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at 489.1 and closed at 497.5. The stock reached a high of 514.4 and a low of 489.1 during the day.

Livemint
Published17 Oct 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on : At 17 Oct 11:06 today, Rail Vikas Nigam shares are trading at price 497.5, 3.75% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81143.92, down by -0.44%. The stock has hit a high of 514.4 and a low of 489.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5476.10
10484.49
20506.18
50543.10
100507.43
300378.78

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Rail Vikas Nigam was 3.60% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.69% .The current P/E of the stock is at 68.82 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.12% MF holding, & 5.05% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 3.13% in to 5.05% in the quarter.

Rail Vikas Nigam share price has gained 3.75% today, currently at 497.5, while its peers such as are in the red. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.49% & -0.44% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Oct 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsRail Vikas Nigam share are up by 3.75%, Nifty down by -0.49%

Most Active Stocks

Vedanta share price

482.30
11:07 AM | 17 OCT 2024
-4.5 (-0.92%)

Tata Steel share price

154.60
11:07 AM | 17 OCT 2024
-0.65 (-0.42%)

Reliance Industries share price

2,722.50
11:07 AM | 17 OCT 2024
14.5 (0.54%)

State Bank Of India share price

814.25
11:07 AM | 17 OCT 2024
8.4 (1.04%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Computer Age Management Services share price

4,929.00
10:53 AM | 17 OCT 2024
93.75 (1.94%)

Gujarat Fluorochemicals share price

4,723.10
10:54 AM | 17 OCT 2024
52.05 (1.11%)

EPL share price

273.80
10:54 AM | 17 OCT 2024
2.1 (0.77%)

Oberoi Realty share price

1,950.70
10:54 AM | 17 OCT 2024
-80.3 (-3.95%)
More from 52 Week High

KEI Industries share price

4,172.65
10:54 AM | 17 OCT 2024
-208.75 (-4.76%)

TVS Motor Co share price

2,650.00
10:54 AM | 17 OCT 2024
-117.65 (-4.25%)

Himadri Speciality Chemical share price

636.50
10:54 AM | 17 OCT 2024
-26.3 (-3.97%)

Hero Motocorp share price

5,183.80
10:54 AM | 17 OCT 2024
-213.65 (-3.96%)
More from Top Losers

Titagarh Rail Systems share price

1,191.00
10:54 AM | 17 OCT 2024
58.55 (5.17%)

National Aluminium Company share price

228.55
10:54 AM | 17 OCT 2024
11.05 (5.08%)

Mphasis share price

3,051.10
10:54 AM | 17 OCT 2024
140.4 (4.82%)

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

2,806.50
10:54 AM | 17 OCT 2024
124.45 (4.64%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,915.00510.00
    Chennai
    77,921.00510.00
    Delhi
    78,073.00510.00
    Kolkata
    77,925.00510.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.