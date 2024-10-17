Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam share are up by 3.75%, Nifty down by -0.49%

Rail Vikas Nigam share are up by 3.75%, Nifty down by -0.49%

Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at 489.1 and closed at 497.5. The stock reached a high of 514.4 and a low of 489.1 during the day.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today Live Updates

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on : At 17 Oct 11:06 today, Rail Vikas Nigam shares are trading at price 497.5, 3.75% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81143.92, down by -0.44%. The stock has hit a high of 514.4 and a low of 489.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5476.10
10484.49
20506.18
50543.10
100507.43
300378.78

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Rail Vikas Nigam was 3.60% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.69% .The current P/E of the stock is at 68.82 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.12% MF holding, & 5.05% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 3.13% in to 5.05% in the quarter.

Rail Vikas Nigam share price has gained 3.75% today, currently at 497.5, while its peers such as are in the red. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.49% & -0.44% each respectively.

