Rail Vikas Nigam share are down by -2.69%, Nifty down by -1.5%

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on 03-10-2024: On the last trading day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at ₹ 510.05 and closed at ₹ 510.60. The stock reached a high of ₹ 518.10 and a low of ₹ 508.90 during the day.

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today on : At 03 Oct 12:00 today, Rail Vikas Nigam shares are trading at price ₹510.6, -2.69% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82968.92, down by -1.54%. The stock has hit a high of ₹518.1 and a low of ₹508.9 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 525.87 10 527.28 20 544.21 50 563.10 100 490.43 300 364.46

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹531.13, ₹537.57, & ₹541.63, whereas it has key support levels at ₹520.63, ₹516.57, & ₹510.13.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Rail Vikas Nigam was -87.70% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.69% .The current P/E of the stock is at 75.29 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.53% with a target price of ₹416.00.

The company has a 72.84% promoter holding, 6.55% MF holding, & 3.13% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 6.08% in march to 6.55% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.32% in march to 3.13% in the june quarter.